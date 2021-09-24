Search icon
The Difference Between useMemo and useCallback — An In-Depth Look by@bluebirdyourdestiny

The Difference Between useMemo and useCallback — An In-Depth Look

A useMemo is called using React source code, while a useCallback is called by the user. UseMemo can be used to memoize expensive functions to avoid having to call them on every render. A variable of usememo contains only the result of the return, which means everything in the body of the argument function is ignored. Using useMemO is a straightforward React hook that takes no parameters and does not require a re-render count. Using a hook that manages the side-effects in functional components is a gamble, but using it is very likely a mistake.
bluebirdyourdestiny

@bluebirdyourdestiny
bluebirdyourdestiny

Tags

#react#usememo#usecallback#usememo-usecallback-difference#react-source-code#react-function-components#software-development#coding
