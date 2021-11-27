The Difference Between First-Party and Third-Party Oracles

973 reads

This is the third post in our series, “Getting APIs on the Blockchain”. You need an oracle node that records data from off-chain APIs onto the blockchain. Problems arise when third-parties are used as an interface layer between APIs and the blockchain. The addition of a “decentralized interface” creates an entirely new attack surface for blockchain applications. Groups of malicious third-party oracles can collude to manipulate outcomes — and, in fact, a single oracle can skew outcomes when performing ‘consensus” on real-valued, continuous data.