The Design Flaw with Asterisk

There are 3 types of network protocol for delivering audio and video over IP networks: RTP, SRTP, and RTCP. There are 2 types of call -. (RTCP) that works with Real-Time Protocol. The purpose of monitoring delivery is to determine whether RTP is providing the necessary Quality of Service (QoS-Quality-of-Service) to monitor [data] delivery on large [multicast] networks. The conversation, in this case, should not fall into wrong hands.