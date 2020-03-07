The Definitive Command Cheat Sheet for Rails Beginners

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
: pretty straightforward, you create a new rails application and you give it a name.
$rails new name
: Install the gem’s version specified in the Gemfile.lock, it will complain if you have incompatible versions.
$bundle install
: Exclude gems that are part of the production group.
$bundle install — without production
: update all your gem dependencies to their latest versions.
$bundle update
or
$rails server
: Use if you want to access your application through a web browser. If it is local the direction usually is: http://localhost:3000
rails s
or
$rails console
: lets you interact with your Rails application from the command line in the development environment.
rails c
: Use it when you wish to test out some code without changing any data, any change will disappear when you quit.
$rails console — sandbox
: Run the console in test environment.
$rails console test
: Use it if you changed some source code and want those changes reflected in the console without having to restart.
$reload!
: Run a rails app in production mode.
$rails server — environment production
$rails generate scaffold Post name: string title: string content: text
$rails generate controller Posts or rails g controller Posts:
$rails generate controller Posts show:
$rails generate model Post:
$ rails generate model Post name: string title: string content: text:
: runs the migration of a model and it’s attributes.
$rails db:migrate
: the easiest way to make a change in the database schema in Rails is to generate the migration. NEVER do a change directly on your database.
$ rails generate migration migration_description
: This will drop the database information and runs migration on a fresh one.
$ rails db:migrate:reset
: Loads the data from the file: db/seeds.rb into the database. It’s a very useful way of populating a database with the initial data needed for a Rails project.
$rails db:seed
: Almost anything created with the generate command can be destroyed with the destroy command. In this example, I’m destroying a model called Post.
$rails destroy model Post
: This undoes the last migration, you can then edit the file, and run rails db:migrate again.
$rails db:rollback
: Use this to roll back all migrations back to (and including) a target migration. In this case, we use the version number 0.
$rails db:migrate VERSION=0
: run our test suite to verify if our test passes or not.
$rails test or rails t
: Integration tests are used to test how various parts of your application interact. Here we are creating an integration test named “site_layout.test.rb” inside the “test/integration” folder.
$rails generate integration_test site_layout
: only runs a specific section of tests, in this case, it will only run the integration tests.
$rails test: integration
: To get a complete list of the available routes in your application.
$rails routes
$git push heroku yourbranch:master