The Defi Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!

Heyo Hackers! Here we are with the Round 1 results announcement of one of the BIGGEST writing contests - The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA & HackerNoon. For those who are reading about it for the first time - no worries, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your chance to win from a whopping $30,000 prize pool! Just share a #defi or #substrate story with us and qualify for the contest! For more details, visit our contest page today.





The rewards for this contest will be distributed in XSTUSD. Here’s a complete guideline for you to get acquainted with XSTUSD.





Without further ado, let’s see who won:

The Defi Writing Contest: July Nominees

Like all other contests, we pick our winners by selecting the top 10 story submissions using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read

The number of people reached

The freshness of the content



The HackerNoon’s editorial team then vote, picking the top three stories among them and deciding which order to place the winners.





But for this contest, there’s one difference:





Thanks to our sponsor SORA, we are also giving away 4 DEO tokens and 1 NFT to the top 10 nominees every month!





Everybody gets a prize!!!!

Here are the Top 10 nominees:

The Defi Writing Contest by SORA: Top 3 Stories

The competition this month was 🔥🔥🔥 We got some REALLY good stories in the first round. Y’all have set the bar high, hackers!!! Let’s see who won:

The story with the highest number of votes is Crypto Regulation 2022: Decentralized Love and Centralized Thunder by @behzadsharifi





This isn’t one of those I-told-you-so types of stories. I’m merely a humble observer who has been both blessed and cursed to live in the most interesting crypto-times in history, just like the rest of you. Yet, I have one legit question to ask:

Is the sudden crypto regulation “enthusiasm” on a global scale (!!) a helping hand of long-awaited and well-deserved recognition or conveniently timed arm-twisting to ensure full (centralized) control?





Congratulations @behzadsharifi! You have won 2500 XSTUSD.

In the second place, we have A Deep Dive into Crypto by @moderneremite!

Crypto is here to stay. Developers are here to build. Brands are here to grow. Do not be mistaken by catchy doom-foreshadowing articles and videos. Their only use is to catch the attention, to profit from the resentment and other negative emotions. In the world of abundant information, knowledge is scarce. Take one step away from the biased information and look for the facts. Give yourself time to analyze it and come up with your own conclusions.





Congratulations @moderneremite! You have won 1500 XSTUSD.

Day trading is like a fascinating game that rolls chess, poker, and gaming into an exciting package, adds the adrenaline rush of a roller coaster, and flavors it with a few dashes of lemon and a pinch of salt.





Yay, @mickey-maler! You’ve won 1000 XSTUSD.

Congratulations y’all! You can check out XSTUSD use cases here.





We will contact all the winners shortly. For updates, keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com!





HackerNoon and/or any of its employees, representatives, and/or contractors shall never ask for your wallet seed, your secret keys, private keys, and/or mnemonics to your wallet. Treat such emails with distrust - as you should any email/SMS that asks for such private information. Always remember, he/she/they who have your keys have your wallet. Do not hand out your wallet to internet strangers!!



