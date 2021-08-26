The Decentralization Era [Part 1]: The History of Decentralization

Decentralization has been implemented for centuries, proving to be an efficient and affordable way to manage human communities. The idea that only new paradigms and models may bring effective progress and improvement is quite naive, writes Frida Ghitis. Ghitis: We need to move away from toxic, centralized, and unfair organizations and go towards a more natural, democratic, human, and respectful paradigm which is in fact decentralization. He argues that decentralization is not only empowering local communities but is a very wide concept, which creates autonomous organizations, algorithmically programmed in a transparent way, to allow efficient and not externally controlled systems, which can’t be corrupted or infiltrated.