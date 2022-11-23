Search icon
    The deal requires Twitter to be compliant with Musk's request. But not with "past practice"by@legalpdf

    The deal requires Twitter to be compliant with Musk's request. But not with "past practice"

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 10 of 31: .FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term E.Ordinary Course Covenant

    featured image - The deal requires Twitter to be compliant with Musk's request. But not with "past practice"
    #elon-musk#twitter#legal#lawsuit
    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 10 of 31.

    Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “past practice compliance”

    FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

    III - The Final, Agreed-upon Term Deals

    D. Ordinary Course Covenant


    51. The agreement contains a seller-friendly ordinary course covenant, requiring Twitter to use no more than “its commercially reasonable efforts” to “conduct the business of the Company and its Subsidiaries in the ordinary course of business” unless, among other things, an action outside the ordinary course is “agreed to in writing by Parent (which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld, delayed or conditioned).” Id. § 6.1. There is no requirement of compliance with “past practice.” And, as noted, before the agreement was signed, Twitter succeeded in striking from the covenant a requirement to obtain Parent’s consent for the hiring and firing of employees.


    Continue reading here


