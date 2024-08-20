Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Imagesby@typesetting
    216 reads

    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Images

    by TypesettingAugust 20th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    To add an image in Markdown, use ![alt text](URL "title"). For linking an image, enclose the image Markdown in brackets and add the link in parentheses. Optionally, include a title for additional context.
    featured image - The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Images
    Typesetting HackerNoon profile picture

    Images

    To add an image, add an exclamation mark (!), followed by alt text in brackets, and the path or URL to the image asset in parentheses. You can optionally add a title in quotation marks after the path or URL.


    ![The San Juan Mountains are beautiful!](/assets/images/san-juan-mountains.jpg "San Juan Mountains")


    The rendered output looks like this:



    Note: To resize an image, see the section on image size. To add a caption, see the section on image captions.

    Linking Images

    To add a link to an image, enclose the Markdown for the image in brackets, and then add the link in parentheses.


    [![An old rock in the desert](/assets/images/shiprock.jpg "Shiprock, New Mexico by Beau Rogers")](https://www.flickr.com/photos/beaurogers/31833779864/in/photolist-Qv3rFw-34mt9F-a9Cmfy-5Ha3Zi-9msKdv-o3hgjr-hWpUte-4WMsJ1-KUQ8N-deshUb-vssBD-6CQci6-8AFCiD-zsJWT-nNfsgB-dPDwZJ-bn9JGn-5HtSXY-6CUhAL-a4UTXB-ugPum-KUPSo-fBLNm-6CUmpy-4WMsc9-8a7D3T-83KJev-6CQ2bK-nNusHJ-a78rQH-nw3NvT-7aq2qf-8wwBso-3nNceh-ugSKP-4mh4kh-bbeeqH-a7biME-q3PtTf-brFpgb-cg38zw-bXMZc-nJPELD-f58Lmo-bXMYG-bz8AAi-bxNtNT-bXMYi-bXMY6-bXMYv)


    The rendered output looks like this:


    This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Typesetting HackerNoon profile picture
    Typesetting@typesetting
    Shaping readable and sustainable publications.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgwriting #markdown #markdown-syntax #text-formatting #markdown-guide #markdown-images #markdown-formatting #markdown-best-practices #markdown-image-syntax

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Towards the Automation of Book Typesetting: Experimentation and Discussion
    by typesetting
    Jul 20, 2024
    #generative-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    28 Stories To Learn About Markdown
    by learn
    May 17, 2023
    #markdown
    Article Thumbnail
    6 Easy Ways to Improve Accessibility in HTML Tables
    by froalalabs
    Jan 26, 2023
    #froala
    Article Thumbnail
    A Beginner's Guide to Markdown: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started
    by odafetoearth
    Aug 28, 2023
    #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Adding a CMS to Your Static Site With Netlify CMS
    by ChrisChinchilla
    Jan 19, 2018
    #static-site
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas