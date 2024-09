Horizontal Rules

To create a horizontal rule, use three or more asterisks ( *** ), dashes ( --- ), or underscores ( ___ ) on a line by themselves.





*** --- _________________





The rendered output of all three looks identical:

Horizontal Rule Best Practices

For compatibility, put blank lines before and after horizontal rules.





✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this Try to put a blank line before...



---



...and after a horizontal rule. Without blank lines, this would be a heading.

---

Don't do this!





