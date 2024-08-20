The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Headings

Headings

To create a heading, add number signs ( # ) in front of a word or phrase. The number of number signs you use should correspond to the heading level. For example, to create a heading level three ( <h3> ), use three number signs (e.g., ### My Header ).









Alternate Syntax

Alternatively, on the line below the text, add any number of == characters for heading level 1 or -- characters for heading level 2.





Heading Best Practices

✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this # Here's a Heading #Here's a Heading

You should also put blank lines before and after the heading for compatibility.





✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this Try to put a blank line before…



# Heading



…and after a heading Without blank lines, this might not look right.

# Heading

Don’t do this!









This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.



