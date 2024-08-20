Search icon
    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Headingsby@typesetting

    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Headings

    by TypesettingAugust 20th, 2024
    Markdown headings are created using number signs (#) corresponding to the heading level. Use alternative syntax for H1 and H2, and remember to include blank lines before and after headings for better compatibility and appearance.
    featured image - The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Headings
    Typesetting HackerNoon profile picture

    Headings

    To create a heading, add number signs (#) in front of a word or phrase. The number of number signs you use should correspond to the heading level. For example, to create a heading level three (<h3>), use three number signs (e.g., ### My Header).



    Alternate Syntax

    Alternatively, on the line below the text, add any number of == characters for heading level 1 or -- characters for heading level 2.


    Heading Best Practices

    ✅  Do this

    ❌  Don't do this

    # Here's a Heading

    #Here's a Heading

    You should also put blank lines before and after the heading for compatibility.


    ✅  Do this

    ❌  Don't do this

    Try to put a blank line before…

    # Heading

    …and after a heading

    Without blank lines, this might not look right.
    # Heading
    Don’t do this!



    This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.


    About Author

    Typesetting HackerNoon profile picture
    Typesetting@typesetting
    Shaping readable and sustainable publications.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgwriting #markdown #markdown-syntax #text-formatting #markdown-headings #markdown-guide #markdown-formatting #markdown-heading-levels #markdown-best-practices

