The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Headings

To create a heading, add number signs (
#) in front of a word or phrase. The number of number signs you use should correspond to the heading level. For example, to create a heading level three (
<h3>), use three number signs (e.g.,
### My Header).
Alternatively, on the line below the text, add any number of
== characters for heading level 1 or
-- characters for heading level 2.
|
✅ Do this
|
❌ Don't do this
|
|
You should also put blank lines before and after the heading for compatibility.
|
✅ Do this
|
❌ Don't do this
|
Try to put a blank line before…
|
Without blank lines, this might not look right.
This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.