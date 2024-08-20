Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Codeby@typesetting

    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Code

    by TypesettingAugust 20th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Use backticks (`) to denote inline code in Markdown. For code blocks, indent each line by at least four spaces or one tab. Escape backticks within code by using double backticks (``).
    featured image - The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Code
    Typesetting HackerNoon profile picture

    Code

    To denote a word or phrase as code, enclose it in backticks (`).


    Markdown

    HTML

    Rendered Output

    At the command prompt, type `nano`.

    At the command prompt, type <code>nano</code>.

    At the command prompt, type nano.

    Escaping Backticks

    If the word or phrase you want to denote as code includes one or more backticks, you can escape it by enclosing the word or phrase in double backticks (``).


    Markdown

    HTML

    Rendered Output

    ``Use `code` in your Markdown file.``

    <code>Use `code` in your Markdown file.</code>

    Use `code` in your Markdown file.

    Code Blocks

    To create code blocks, indent every line of the block by at least four spaces or one tab.


        <html>
      <head>
      </head>
    </html>


    The rendered output looks like this:


    <html>
  <head>
  </head>
</html>


    Note: To create code blocks without indenting lines, use fenced code blocks.


    This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Typesetting HackerNoon profile picture
    Typesetting@typesetting
    Shaping readable and sustainable publications.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgwriting #markdown #markdown-syntax #text-formatting #markdown-guide #markdown-code #markdown-formatting #markdown-best-practices #markdown-code-formatting

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Towards the Automation of Book Typesetting: Experimentation and Discussion
    by typesetting
    Jul 20, 2024
    #generative-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    28 Stories To Learn About Markdown
    by learn
    May 17, 2023
    #markdown
    Article Thumbnail
    6 Easy Ways to Improve Accessibility in HTML Tables
    by froalalabs
    Jan 26, 2023
    #froala
    Article Thumbnail
    A Beginner's Guide to Markdown: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started
    by odafetoearth
    Aug 28, 2023
    #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Adding a CMS to Your Static Site With Netlify CMS
    by ChrisChinchilla
    Jan 19, 2018
    #static-site
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas