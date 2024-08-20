The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Code

Code

To denote a word or phrase as code, enclose it in backticks ( ` ).





Markdown HTML Rendered Output At the command prompt, type `nano`. At the command prompt, type <code>nano</code>. At the command prompt, type nano .

Escaping Backticks

If the word or phrase you want to denote as code includes one or more backticks, you can escape it by enclosing the word or phrase in double backticks ( `` ).





Markdown HTML Rendered Output ``Use `code` in your Markdown file.`` <code>Use `code` in your Markdown file.</code> Use `code` in your Markdown file.

Code Blocks

To create code blocks, indent every line of the block by at least four spaces or one tab.





<html> <head> </head> </html>





The rendered output looks like this:





<html> <head> </head> </html>





Note: To create code blocks without indenting lines, use fenced code blocks.





This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.



