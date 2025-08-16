140 reads

The Day Your AI Therapist Testifies Against You

by
byFunmilayo Owolabi@funmilayomiracle

I am a lawyer and a content writer with experience across various niches including finding the relationship between Artificial Intelligence and Law.

August 16th, 2025
    featured image - The Day Your AI Therapist Testifies Against You
      Speed
      Voice
    Funmilayo Owolabi
      byFunmilayo Owolabi@funmilayomiracle

      I am a lawyer and a content writer with experience across various niches including finding the relationship between Artificial Intelligence and Law.

      Story's Credibility
      Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
      Guide

    About Author

    Funmilayo Owolabi HackerNoon profile picture
    Funmilayo Owolabi@funmilayomiracle

    I am a lawyer and a content writer with experience across various niches including finding the relationship between Artificial Intelligence and Law.

    Read my storiesLearn More

    Comments

    avatar

    TOPICS

    machine-learning#ai#ai-therapy#ai-therapy-chatbot#ai-chatbot-for-therapy#ai-chatbot-mental-health#ai-chatbot-confessional#ai-chatbot-confession#ai-therapist

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

    Arweave
    viewblock
    ViewBlock
    TerminalTerminalLiteLite
    Archives
    X
    Threads
    Bsky
    Mas
    Agentjido

    Related Stories