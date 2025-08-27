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The Day My CEO Opened a Pull Request

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byPaul Salmon@hacker92494927

Clean and factorized code provider.

August 27th, 2025
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Paul Salmon@hacker92494927

Clean and factorized code provider.

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machine-learning#ai#startup#code-generation#software-engineering#software-engineering-education#software-engineering-workflows#ai-ceo#ai-running-business

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