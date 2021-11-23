Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Dangers of False Interpretations When Using the Promises API by@arturmalinovich

The Dangers of False Interpretations When Using the Promises API

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The majority of applications written in JS nowadays use at least a few calls of Promises API. Promises have an API which can lead to incorrect interpreting of potential results. This is mostly related to classic es5 promise realization, but, alas, also affects *async/await* promises realization. To avoid this behavior, we need to pass 2 callbacks(error callback, success callback) into then block in the correct order, which feels harder to read. The responsible code is less explicit and readable than dangerous code.
image
artur Hacker Noon profile picture

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development

Tags

#javascript#typescript#api#misleading-promises-api#coding#learn-to-code#promises-api#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading