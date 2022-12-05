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The Current State of Tokenization and What to Expect in the Future

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byEmil Holtemann@emholt

Tokenize it!

December 5th, 2022
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Emil Holtemann@emholt

Tokenize it!

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web3#blockchain#tokenization#investing#cryptocurrency#realestate#blockchain-technology#cryptocurrency-investment#blockchain-top-story#web-monetization

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