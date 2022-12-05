The Current State of Tokenization and What to Expect in the Future

Tokenization has been a hot topic in the world of blockchain technology for some time now, and it’s easy to see why. It enables fractional ownership of assets, allowing investors to make smaller investments in assets like real estate. This is a game-changer for many investors, as it opens up new opportunities that were previously not available. Tokenization is still in its infancy, but its potential to revolutionize the real estate industry is already becoming evident. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the introduction of tokenization and its current status, as well as looking at the future of tokenization on the blockchain when it comes to real estate. The Introduction of Tokenization Tokenization first appeared on the scene in 2017 with the launch of -based tokens known as ERC-20 tokens. These tokens enabled fractional ownership of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and other digital collectibles. Ethereum The ERC-20 token standard was quickly adopted by other platforms such as Stellar and NEO, which opened up tokenized asset investment opportunities to even more investors. The Current Status of Tokenization In recent years, there has been a surge in interest in tokenized asset investment opportunities for real estate projects. Many companies such as DigiShares and Polymath have already launched successful tokenized real estate projects that have attracted significant investor interest from around the world. These projects demonstrate that there is strong demand for tokenized asset investment opportunities and that investors are willing to take advantage of these new opportunities. Just one week ago, an outcry burst through the industry, when BlackRock CEO that … Larry Fink said "the next generation for markets, the next generation for securities, will be tokenization of securities." The Future of Tokenization As more companies recognize the potential benefits offered by tokenizing their assets, we can expect to see an increase in interest in this form of investing over the coming years. In addition, major players such as banks and governments are beginning to explore ways they can use blockchain technology and tokenized assets for their own purposes. This could lead to even greater adoption of these technologies by mainstream institutions, creating additional opportunities for investors who are interested in taking advantage of this new form of investing. Concluding the State of Tokenization Tokenization offers an exciting opportunity for real estate investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios or gain exposure to an asset class that was previously inaccessible due to high entry costs or cumbersome regulations. With more companies embracing tokenized asset investment opportunities and major institutions exploring ways they can use this technology, it’s likely that we will see increased adoption over time which could open up even more possibilities for investors looking to capitalize on this form of investing.