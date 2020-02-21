The Current Adoption & Expansion of Voice Search in 2020 & Beyond!

In this highly advanced age, we are rapidly switching towards a hands-free digital world. This is the reason that most of the digital devices being launched in the market today featured with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. This technology allows users to make their targeted searches by just giving a voice command rather than texting in the search box.

What Is Voice Search?

Voice search is taken differently than the text search. In a voice search, we use natural language to do a search instead of typing specific keywords. As we talk to our friends and family, we can use the same word for voice search. It is quick, easy and effective. Indeed, voice search has brought a revolutionary change in the SEO sphere.

This article will address the current adoption and accessibility of Voice search, it’s feasible growth in 2020 and beyond, and how it affects the SEO strategies.

The Current Adoption of Voice Search -

Voice search is a quicker and easier way to search for products or services while at home, office or on-the-go. Nearly 22% of the whole world population use voice search every single day, and this number is expected to grow in future. As a fact, as AI continues to get advanced and new devices reach the market every year, more and more people will rely on voice search.

So, no wonder why people are adapting to this new trend with the whole heart. As per a recent study, mostly by the end of 2020, more than half of the world population will use voice search. The voice search trend is here to stay for longer if not forever until something better introduced to the users. It can be pretty challenging for the businesses to adapt to the voice search changes to face the competition in the industry and remain stable in the market.

How Accessible Is Voice Search Technology to The People?

Honestly speaking, in this tech advanced age, voice search is accessible to nearly everyone who has a Smartphone in hand. Nonetheless, the use of this revolutionary technology is not just limited to smart phones only. Now, there are speakers, computers and even smart TVs that take the voice commands and provide an accurate result. For example, Google Voice Search, Siri, Cortana and Amazon Echo are voice-based systems which are interactive and user-friendly. In simple words, any smart device which connected to the internet can support the voice search. With this, text-based commands are turning to be obsolete with each passing year and voice search is taking over.

What Are The Benefits of Voice Search?

Voice search is a way of surfing the internet through voice command. It allows the users to ask a question and get the relevant answers in return. To top it off, making voice search is fairly simple. Due to its mess-free search patterns, users find it unambiguous. Any age group people can make use of voice search and get refined results. Not only this, there are many other benefits of using the voice search.

A few of the top ones are listed below…..

- Voice search gets the most refined result in just a matter of minutes.

- Quick image search.

- Smart search on your apps.

- More comfortable and quicker searching as compared to typing search.

- Accurate recognition of queries.



How Voice Search Affects SEO?

Even if the adoption and growth of voice search have taken the world by storm, but it never means that text-based search will vanish from the digital world. It only means that now digital marketing is in dire need of adding some valuable SEO strategies that can keep pace with this growing trend.

Voice search will change the SEO game and here is how:

Length of Queries - Length of queries is longer when spoken than the text-based queries. Text search tends to be of 2-3 words only whereas voice search is not even in words; it makes in a sentence form.

Question-Based Searches - From being longer and in a sentence form, voice search queries are often in the form of a question. For instance, the text based query would be like: “voice search and SEO” and a voice search query would sound like: “how voice search affects SEO?”

As a digital marketer, your SEO strategies should identify such high-valued

questions and optimize the website accordingly. The more your keywords answer the consumers’ questions, the higher you will rank in the SERPs.

The Future of SEO With Respect To Voice Search -



With no ifs and buts, voice search will be a milestone for the searching techniques while it does take time for a transition but stay prepared for its growth. AI technology and machine learning are advancing at an exponential rate, which means we need to revamp SEO strategies as per the voice search technology. So, if you want to rank higher in the SERPs not only in 2019 but in 2020 and beyond, this is the high time, you should start paying attention to Voice Search and make triumphant SEO strategies that can adapt to its challenges.

