The Crypto Reformer: Meet Hacker Noon's Contributor Chitose Nakamoto

Chitose Nakamoto is a writer, software engineer, and medical professional who writes about the role of art and science in humanity. Chitose says art fosters the creativity needed for making breakthroughs in every domain of knowledge. Chtiose's advice to any writer is to learn how your mind functions and then learn to harness that power through a routine that fuels your muse.





This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background (and maybe a hobby or two). If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, you can do so here.

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

I go by the name Chitose Nakamoto (which is a psuedonym, if you can’t tell), which is derived from the theory of economics and cryptocurrency paradigm I came up with. If you want to know the details, go read my article on Hackernoon!





I’m a bit of a “Renaissance person” for the modern age--I’m a writer, software engineer, and medical professional, just to name a few things. I suppose this community is the right place for me to be, given our ethos as people who are driven by curiosity and creativity to do something amazing.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

Well, it was actually my first story on Hackernoon! In the article, I present the framework for what I call a Digital Universal Drachma. I wrote this because I am terrified by the two most likely scenarios for cryptocurrency: economic anarchy (yeah, anyone who has tried investing in crypto knows it’s a real shot in the dark) or Orwellian-scale authoritarianism (whether solely in the hands of a government or a corporation…ahem, Meta). We need to come up with some way to balance powers--to democratize--cryptocurrencies before the dragon flies too high.

Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

I write on just about anything. Beyond tech and economics writing, I’m also a literary scholar, theologian, and playwright. At first glance, you might assume my mind is either impressively distractable or unbearably insatiable. Though there is an element of veracity to both of those claims, the deeper truth is that I just think by writing. That means I inevitably wander into all these varied domains of thought.





I want to take just a moment to touch on the role of writing, and more generally the arts, in humanity. Art fosters the creativity needed for making breakthroughs in science, math, technology, politics, philosophy, sociology, economics, and any other advancement you can think of. Don’t you for a moment believe that art can’t change the world. Entire generations are formed by the cultural art they consume. Just take the existentialism in the post-WWI era that Viktor E. Frankl credits with being the direct predecessors of the apathy that let the Holocaust happen:





I am absolutely convinced that the gas chambers of Auschwitz, Treblinka, and Maidanek were ultimately prepared not in some ministry or other in Berlin, but rather at the desks and in the lecture halls of nihilistic scientists and philosophers.





Art can either lead us to be callously numb to the suffering of others, or it can inspire in us the courage and resolve to employ our compassion to serve the least among us. As Dostoevsky said:





Beauty will save the world.

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

I’m sort of an unusual writer, so don’t design your routine off of me. I’m one of those people who--once I have that spark--can sit down and write it all out at once. I edit as I go, perfecting as I create, completing as I begin. My professors told me how unusual that is, even for gifted writers. My advice to any writer is to use whatever routine that nourishes your muse. Be flexible and willing to learn how your mind functions, and then learn to harness that power through a routine that works for you.

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

I’m usually so busy with other things that I get within a few hours of finishing a “masterpiece,” but those last few steps are often left unfulfilled. Maybe its a demon of perfectionism, but it never feels like something is ready to be published because I haven’t had unlimited amounts of time to work on it. Honestly, what person gets done with their job and then decides that now is the perfect time to publish a side-project that you want to be perfect? My answer is: not me, but I better buck up and just do it.

What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

I honestly don’t know. I’m someone who has had a variety of career experiences, which have all been great in their own right. In the most sincere way, I’m just looking for how I can leave an impact on this world to give souls yet unborn hope in the crazy world that is currently unfolding. This--I think--is perhaps humanity’s most sacred duty: to ensure that hope remains alive for every soul in despair.

Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

Late night comedians. We all need a bit of laughter to keep that hope alive, so I’m very diligent about making sure I shed more tears from joy than sorrow with the aid of airwaves and YouTube.

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

Yes… Wait, I already mentioned some before! Seriously, though, I’m interested in just about everything. One could say learning is a hobby of mine.

What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

I would love for the discussion of the Digital Universal Drachma to spread and be taken into consideration as these crucial moments in cryptocurrency approach. I see myself addressing questions or concerns people have about the DUD to facilitate this discussion, so I hope that happens… Spread the word! And if you have any ideas or suggestions, let me know!

Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to read, share, and discuss my writing. It really is humbling to have to opportunity to have my ideas be the subject of public discourse. My hope is that my words make people feel more empowered to make a positive change in the world; and with that we will close this interview until I get the chance to address topics that come up in the future!