The Coolest VueJS Resources: Developers' Choice👨‍💻

As we all know, Vue is one of the best JavaScript frameworks. It is highly recommended by developers across the globe. Here we are going to list down some of the amazing resources for VueJS. Although, before we start the list let's have an overview of VueJS.
Well, Vue is a progressive framework for building user interfaces. It is designed from the ground, and can easily be a library and a framework depending on your goals. It consists of a core library that focuses on the view layer and an ecosystem of supporting libraries. Vue was created by Evan You. He created Vue as a progressive JavaScript framework and a performant alternative to Angular.
Unlike Angular and React, VueJS is not backed by tech giants like Facebook and Google. Yet, VueJS has emerged as the favorite js framework due to its amazing features and advantages. Recently, its GitHub (~ 181k stars) and npm registry (~1,925,903 weekly downloads) have crossed React and Angular by a fair margin.
Also, It is used by big companies such as Gitlab, Alibaba, Xiaomi, Adobe, Euronews, Nintendo, Grammarly, Codeship, Behance, and many more.
Now, let's begin.
Following are some of the useful VueJS resources which deal with component libraries, examples, projects, tools, articles regarding VueJS.
A UI component library is a (usually) robust set of ready-made UI components such as buttons, inputs, dialogs, and so on. They serve as building blocks for layouts. Thanks to their modular nature, we can arrange components in many different ways to achieve unique effects
BootstrapVue uses Bootstrap components with Vue. It helps you to build responsive, mobile-first projects. It is a combination of Vue.js and the world’s most popular front-end CSS library, Bootstrap. BootstrapVue brings the power of Bootstrap to Vue. It makes all Bootstrap elements, such as rows, columns, and cards, available as Vue components.
Besides, it provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of the Bootstrap v4 component and grid system available for Vue.js v2.6, complete with extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
Features:
You can also check Vuexy VueJS Admin Template for a better idea. It is based on bootstrap Vue. Besides, it is a very responsive, highly customizable, advanced, and most loved multipurpose admin template by our customers.
Vuetify is a Vue UI Library with beautifully handcrafted Components using the Material Design specification. It consists of UI guidelines for shapes, cards, interactions, depth effects such as shadows and lights, and more.
It helps you fasten your development process with all of the tools that you need to succeed. In addition, it supports all modern browsers and is compatible with Vue CLI-3. It also offers basic templates for Simple HTML, Webpack, NUXT, PWA, Electron, A La Carte, Apache Cordova.
Features:
Quasar is a high-performance Material Design component suite with builders for SPA, SSR, PWA, Mobile (Cordova & Capacitor), Desktop (Electron), and Browser extensions. This allows you as a web developer to quickly create responsive websites/apps in many flavors. It is focused on following Material 2.0.
Quasar offers a UMD (Unified Module Definition) version, which you add as a CSS and JS HTML tags into an existing project and you’re ready to use it.
Features:
Vuesax is a framework of components based on Vue js, it is a framework that is designed from scratch to be incrementally adoptable. It offers unique and reusable UI components. This framework is focused on facilitating the development of applications, improving the design of the same without removing the necessary functionality. Besides, all the components have unique colors, shapes, and designs so that you can use them freely without losing the speed of creation and production.
Features:
Nuxt is a progressive framework based on Vue.js to create modern web applications. It is based on Vue.js official libraries (vue, vue-router, and vuex) and powerful development tools (webpack, Babel, and PostCSS)
Features
Ream is a framework for building server-rendered or statically-generated web apps in Vue 3, it's heavily inspired by Next.js and Svelte Kit
For a complete list Visit VueJS UI Component Libraries.
Modular and lightweight CMS built with Symfony components and Vue.js. No matter, if it’s a personal blog or your company’s website. With Pagekit you can create powerful content for the web that works perfectly on every device. Pagekit's clean and intuitive interface allows you to focus on what matters most, managing your content.
Koel is a simple web-based personal audio streaming service written in Vue on the client-side and Laravel on the server-side. Targeting web developers, Koel embraces some of the more modern web technologies – CSS grid, audio, and drag-and-drop API to name a few – to do its job.
Flox is a self-hosted Movie, Series and Animes watch list. It's built on top of Laravel and Vue.js and uses The Movie Database API. The rating based on a 3-Point system for good, medium, and bad.
Features
Scaffold vuejs projects by dragging-dropping components directly into the visual editor and moving-resizing them to your choice. Vuegg leverages the creation of the pages and routes of your app/website, eases the styling work, and helps to achieve a rapid-prototyping workflow.
The aim of this project is to merge designing and prototyping into one single process. Whenever you're happy with what you see on the screen, just get your code.
Features:
Vue CRUD allows creating both a mechanism for managing a single table, as well as a CMS or extended CRM with a login system and modules. Vue CRUD uses the vue along with its ecosystem (Vuex, Vuetify, etc). Enjoy the benefits of the most popular JS framework in the world.
An awesome tool for doing agile team retrospectives digitally. This can be useful when doing retrospectives with remote teams or when you want to keep track of retrospective outcomes over time.
Features
Full-featured, open-source Markdown editor based on PageDown, the Markdown library used by Stack Overflow and the other Stack Exchange sites.
Vuexy -Vuejs Admin Dashboard Template is advanced among all bootstrap Vue admin templates. Besides, this template is highly responsive, clean, and well structured. Vuexy bootstrap vue admin template is laced with Vuejs, HTML (bootstrap 4), PHP (laravel 8) and React (reactstrap), Angular 11. Furthermore, this graphically enriched bootstrap template is highly recommended by developers over the world for its user-friendly experience and speed. Also, It is the most developer-friendly Vuejs+HTML dashboard. Which includes 100+cards, 50+ Components, and many more.
Features:
Wjimo has 100+ Dynamic JavaScript UI Components for Enterprise Apps. With help of Wjimo you can cut development time in half. Also, you can build lightweight, high-performance HTML/JavaScript UI applications fast.
This admin template is built with Vuejs2, Laravel 5.4, and Bootstrap 4. VueJS is designed for developing any project from scratch and can also be integrated with any other developed project. The core library of vue is mainly associated with the presentation layer and it is very easy to adopt with other libraries or existing projects.
Features:
All-in-one project management tool with chats, Kanban, Gantt, calls, screen share, and many more.
It is one of the best developer IDE to manage your serverless and container infrastructures, locally and in the cloud. With support for 30+ of the best cloud services out there. With over 10 deploy and test runners, you can configure once, and repeat over and over. Configure your Ansible and Serverless environment variables. Invoke lambdas directly or test S3, SQS, SNS, DynamoDB Stream Lambda invocations with our test runners.
It helps you to:
Moonitor gives you a clear overview of your cryptocurrency assets in real-time.
Well, as the majority of popular brands trust their web applications with Vue. Hence, it can be a good choice for you to utilize it for your business. In that case, you must pick the most appropriate and free VueJS admin template for your next projects.
So, this list includes the best free and premium Vuejs admin templates to save your precious time. Here you will get to look at some great admin templates build upon the Vue.js framework.
Vueschool is a great source of tutorials, short lessons, and courses to Learn Vue.js and modern, cutting-edge front-end technologies. It offers both free and premium courses.
Vuemastery offers a large number of courses and tutorials. They also provide useful articles and blogs on VueJS. It is one of the most preferred Vuejs resources. To be the ultimate learning resource for Vue Developers. Vuemastery does this by:
Vuelib is a list of Vue.js libraries, frameworks, Utilities and components.
Here you'll find detailed articles on vue 2 and vue 3. It also offers tutorials with examples.
Vuedose: Learn Vue, dose by dose.
Here is the amazing collection of articles related to VueJS. This VueJS resource contains very detailed and noteworthy articles and tutorials. You can subscribe to receive all the articles in the mail.
Madewithvuejs: A collection of projects made with Vue.js
Made with Vuejs is a rich collection of websites, admin templates, apps, utilities, UI components, libraries, etc; which are made with VueJS. You'll also get books, plugins, charts, etc.
This is the list of best Vue.js tutorials and courses recommended by the programming community. Here you can pick the best courses and tutorials to learn VueJS in depth.
VueJS examples, as the name suggests, it is a collection of examples like A simple and customizable step progress indicator, Vue Auto Loan Calculator, Notification/Toast Component, etc projects made with VueJS. Not only this, but it also offers components UI, games, elements, media, and many more which are made with VueJS.
Here are the tutorials, courses, blogs list that gives a brief overview of VueJS.
New to VueJS? Well, put your worries aside and check out this roadmap for Vuejs developers. Here you’ll get a step-by-step procedure to become a VueJs Developer. This roadmap for VueJS developer will give you an idea about the landscape and guide you if you are confused about where to begin or what to learn next.
This bestselling course teaches the latest version of Vue (Vue.js 3) from the ground up and in great detail. We'll cover all the core basics but we'll not stop thereafter - this course also dives into advanced concepts like the Composition API introduced with Vue 3.
You'll learn in this Course:
VUE 3 tutorials by Modus Create
Here is the collection of 11 video tutorials for Vue 3. This Tutorial set deals with the basics of Vue 3 in a very easy way. If you are a beginner and want to learn Vue 3 then this tutorial set is for you.
With this course, you’ll learn how to build reusable components and make them flexible with props, lifecycles, and slots. Use directives to build functionality with markup and learn to make your own custom directives. And learn what’s new in Vue 3 and how to abstract functionality with the new Composition API!
Vue 3 Tutorial - Full Course 10 Hours 10 apps by Bitfumes
Vue js tutorial full course for beginners to advanced. Building 10 projects in 10 hours Using Vue 3 composition API - setup, teleport, reactivity, and ref Vue 3 Tutorial will start from very basics and teach you how to use TensorFlow and firebase with your Vuejs in this full course of 10 hours by building 10 different apps.
If you want to learn Vue.js 2 from scratch then this book will guide you through the path of the rapidly spreading JavaScript Framework Vue.js. By the end of this book, you will be able to create fast front-end applications and increase the performance of your existing projects with Vue.js 2 integration.
The Fullstack Vue book is the complete guide to Vue.js. With dozens of code examples showing every step, you will master this delightful framework
Get a brisk introduction to building fast, interactive single-page web applications with Vue.js, the popular JavaScript framework that organizes and simplifies web development. With this practical guide, you’ll quickly move from basics to custom components and advanced features—including JSX, the JavaScript syntax extension.
If you’re a frontend developer familiar with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, this book will show you how to develop a fully-featured web application using Vue. By going through this book you will be able to,
Testing Vue.js components with Jest
A concise and practical guide to unit tests your Vue.js components using Jest, the fully-featured JavaScript testing framework. Learn shallow rendering, snapshot testing, and dependency mocking, among other techniques. This book shows you by practicing how to test easily Vue.js components and take advantage of the fully-featured Jest testing framework.
It will guide you through testing styles and structure as well as testing behaviors of your Vue.js components. You'll see how to apply techniques such as snapshot testing, shallow rendering, module dependency mocking, and module aliasing to make smoother and cleaner tests.
Vue.js in Action is your guide to building modern web apps. You’ll start by exploring the reactive UI model while you get comfortable with Vue’s unique features.
Then, you’ll go deeper as you build a shopping cart with an admin interface and the ability to manage stock! Finally, you’ll extend your app, adding transitions, tests, and other key features until it’s production-ready
Components are a great way to design and develop your UI using smaller, reusable pieces with better consistency. Components provide better collaboration between design and development, allowing your design language to evolve over time.
Following are some of the table components and ag-grid components for Vue.
Notification
Toaster / snack bar — Notify the user with a modeless temporary little popup
Loaders
Loaders/spinners/progress bars — Let the user know that something is loading
Icons
Charts
Calender
Podcasts
Server-side rendering
Static website generator
Communities
Here we have mentioned some of the very useful VueJS resources. While you are working with the VueJS project you'll surely need some tools, UI component libraries, admin templates, video tutorials, etc. So, to help you save your time we have gathered some amazing resources here so that you don't have to search here and there.
We are open to suggestions so do tell us which other resources can be included in the list. Also, don't forget to share and bookmark this collection.
We hope you find this collection useful.🙂
