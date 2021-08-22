Search icon
The Complete Guide to Building Your Own Web Scraper With NodeJS by Alex Iftode

The Complete Guide to Building Your Own Web Scraper With NodeJS

NodeJS is an easy way to create a web scraper in NodeJS. In this guide, we’ll be scraping Yelp, a well-known crowd-sourced website, to gather data on businesses from Barcelona, Spain. We will be using NodeJS as our programming language and WebStorm as our IDE, but you can choose whichever IDE you feel comfortable with. For the sake of simplicity, we will scrape only the first three pages of Yelp. To scrape more pages, we'll create a for loop and modify the ‘start’ parameter from the URL to generate a request for each page.
Alex Iftode Hacker Noon profile picture

@alexiftode
Alex Iftode

Marketer in the tech industry, because writing for humans is more fun than writing for robots.

#web-scraping #data-extraction #nodejs #javascript #guide #tutorial #scrape-yelp-data #data-mining
