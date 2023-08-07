Database APIs vs Datasets: Weighing Benefits, Drawbacks, and Transition Strategies

Too Long; Didn't Read Choosing the right data solution for your business can be challenging because there’s a wide selection of them, and even the same data can be processed and packaged differently. In the web data industry, database APIs are often used to make it easy for companies to extract relevant data from data vendors’ databases whenever needed. This article will help you understand when you should consider using this web data solution, what factors you should evaluate before purchasing, why database APIs are popular, and when they might not be the right choice for your company.