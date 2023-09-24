Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Comedian’s Last Act: A Satire About Tech Jobs and Layoffsby@hernanortiz
    681 reads

    The Comedian’s Last Act: A Satire About Tech Jobs and Layoffs

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The protagonist is visited by Death after losing their job and is informed that they are being "fired" from life due to an organizational restructuring in the universe. The story explores humorous anecdotes about people making unconventional career changes and the absurdities of corporate life. Ultimately, the protagonist decides to perform their stand-up comedy routine for Death and their dad, creating an unexpected audience in the afterlife.
    featured image - The Comedian’s Last Act: A Satire About Tech Jobs and Layoffs
    tech-stories #tech-jobs #layoffs #satire
    Hernán Ortiz HackerNoon profile picture

    @hernanortiz

    Hernán Ortiz

    Cybersecurity, design, and the future of technology

    Receive Stories from @hernanortiz

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Hernán Ortiz, Co-Founder of Fractal
    Published at Feb 06, 2023 by hernanortiz #meet-the-writer
    Article Thumbnail
    Struck by a Zero-Day: What's Your Next Move?
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by chrisray #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Humans vs. AI: A Scoreboard Update on the Ongoing Battle
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by thetechpanda #ai-randd
    Article Thumbnail
    Level Up Your Guide Writing Game This Holiday Season
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    OpenAI is Sam Altman; Sam Altman is OpenAI
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by sheharyarkhan #trending-tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Early Santa Claus Rally on Wall Street Opens Door to Fresh Generative AI Investing Opportunities
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by dmytrospilka #investing-in-ai
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!