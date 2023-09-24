The Comedian’s Last Act: A Satire About Tech Jobs and Layoffs
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe protagonist is visited by Death after losing their job and is informed that they are being "fired" from life due to an organizational restructuring in the universe. The story explores humorous anecdotes about people making unconventional career changes and the absurdities of corporate life. Ultimately, the protagonist decides to perform their stand-up comedy routine for Death and their dad, creating an unexpected audience in the afterlife.