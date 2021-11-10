Search icon
The 'Cloud 100' is Pretty Much a List of APIs. Find out why.  by@joycelin

The 'Cloud 100' is Pretty Much a List of APIs. Find out why.

Recently Forbes shared the Cloud 100 -- a definitive ranking of the best, brightest, and most valuable private companies in the cloud. API stands for an application programming interface. Web APIs are how computer programs talk to one another. They are not new, and have been around since, well, the World Wide Web and Internet existed. The proliferation of APIs has grown astronomically, riding the coattails of smartphones, connected homes, and other consumer-driven behavior. APIs grew even more, spurred on by SaaS models, microservices, and other business-driven trends.
Joyce Lin Hacker Noon profile picture

@joycelin
Joyce Lin

Head of developer relations at Postman, an API Platform used by 17M+ users to access bazillions of APIs every month.

by Joyce Lin @joycelin.Head of developer relations at Postman, an API Platform used by 17M+ users to access bazillions of APIs every month.
