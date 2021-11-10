The 'Cloud 100' is Pretty Much a List of APIs. Find out why.

478 reads

Recently Forbes shared the Cloud 100 -- a definitive ranking of the best, brightest, and most valuable private companies in the cloud. API stands for an application programming interface. Web APIs are how computer programs talk to one another. They are not new, and have been around since, well, the World Wide Web and Internet existed. The proliferation of APIs has grown astronomically, riding the coattails of smartphones, connected homes, and other consumer-driven behavior. APIs grew even more, spurred on by SaaS models, microservices, and other business-driven trends.