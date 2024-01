The Cliffhanger Method: Crafting an Irresistible Startup Pitch

Too Long; Didn't Read Cliffhanger is a storytelling technique used in movies to create suspense. A cliffhanger leaves the audience hanging at a critical point with unresolved questions and an uncertain outcome. In a startup pitch, well-placed cliffhangers;1- Pique investors' interest2- Create momentum3- Leave them eager to learn more.