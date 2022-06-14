The Callisto Protocol Creepy New Gameplay Trailer Released

During the recent Sony State of Play event, Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON, Inc. at least revealed the release date and a new gameplay trailer for the creepy new survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. The game is currently due to launch in December.

The Callisto Protocol was first revealed at The Game Awards 2020 in December of that year, revealing the first CG cinematic trailer for the game. Now, it's nice to see this new spiritual successor to the Dead Space series is coming along as it heads toward its eventual, multiplatform release date.

The new title comes from the creator of the Dead Space series and is led by director Glen Schofield. Striking Distance Studios is promising a survival horror experience that brutal combat along with a "deeply human" narrative storyline that's set in an utterly "terrifying sci-fi world."

The new game is set on Jupiter's moon of Callisto in 2320. Players assume the role of Jacob Lee, a cargo ship pilot who has been trapped in the maximum security Black Iron Prison. Players will be challenged to escape the facility and uncover the horrifying secrets of the United Jupiter Company. The gameplay experience will require players to explore their surroundings, adapt their tactics, and utilize a blend of shooting and close-quarters combat to survive a deadly, mysterious outbreak that has caused chaos to break loose on Callisto.

The game features an all-star cast as Transformers star Josh Duhamel portrays Jacob Lee. The Boys and Suicide Squad star Karen Fukuhara is mysterious fellow inmate who is also seeking to escape. More details on the story will be revealed by Striking Distance Studios later in 2022.

THE CALLISTO PROTOCOL WILL UTILIZE 'HORROR ENGINEERING'

Per the official press release, The Callisto Protocol uses a design process the team has labeled "Horror Engineering." This is based on how the game will combine elements of brutality, atmosphere, tension, humanity, a feeling of hoplessness. With these elements, Striking Distance is promising that the game will deliver an "unforgettable" experience that will have players' hearts racing as they seek to escape the terrors of Black Iron Prison and Callisto.

The Callisto Protocol is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. The game will be available in Standard and Digital Delxue Editions. Players can pre-order the game now, including a special Collector's Edition that will be available exclusively in the US and Canada at Gamestop and EB Games. The special Collector's Edition is packed with a limited-run Steelbook case, a comic, and an ultra-premium collectible statue.

The game is due out on December 2. You can view the new gameplay trailer below.

