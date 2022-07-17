The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Round 4 Results Announced

In the FIRST place as well as the award for the MOST READ story, we have: “Practical Use Cases For ENS Domains” by @equalhedge! The SECOND place goes to “Is Blockchain Technology Compatible With True User Privacy?” by @bensoncrypto! In the THIRD place, we have “Blockchain 101: Blockchain for Dummies” by @talktomaruf!

The Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum presents you with June 2022’s nominees and winners!

The Blockchain Writing Contest June 2022 Nominations & Winners

We picked all the stories with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in June 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read The number of people reached The freshness of the content



Here are the top 10 nominations:





In the FIRST place, as well as the award for the MOST READ story, we have: “Practical Use Cases For ENS Domains” by @equalhedge!





How will ENS help the regular person who is new to web 3? How will ENS help improve safety going forward? How will ENS help validate ownership?





Congratulations, @equalhedge, on coming in first! You’ve won $600!





Data privacy has become an increasingly important topic for regulators in the past few years. I'm sure you've all grown tired of the GDPR pop-up notices that appear on every site, blocking out a substantial amount of the screen saying "We value your privacy". You then have to choose to either accept or reject the site’s tracking cookies, with some sites restricting your access if you reject their cookies.





Well done, @bensoncrypto!! You’ve won $300!!





A blockchain can be thought of as an electronic database that holds information but in a digital format. The innovative idea brought about by a blockchain is that it ensures the accuracy and safety of data records and establishes confidence without the requirement of a third party or centralized bodies that can be relied upon.





Congratulations @talktomaruf! You’ve won $100!!





On that note, let’s wrap up the announcement! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com to see the current and upcoming writing contests!

See you all next month!