About That Blockchain Cruise and McAfee's Weight

Cruise liner Oasis of the Seas with a capacity of 2500 people

The Blockchain Cruise 2019 was a conference held aboard the world's largest ship Oasis of the Seas. More than 1000 guests and 70 star speakers attended, and multi-million dollar contracts were signed.

But a family event can’t just be about speeches and lectures! It was indeed an opportunity to communicate with blockchain celebrities in an informal setting, and that's exactly what specialists from BDCenter Digital agency did.

What are future blockchain trends?

We asked the industry players about what will make the crypto market grow in the near future. Lev Leiman, the co-founder of the Art of Blockchain project, believes these to be performances: "Right now, I see absolutely no creativity with the crypto industry media content. As soon as the media companies enter the market and come up with Cirque du Soleil crypto-style, it will be just awesome".

Let us remind you that earlier at the Conference in 2017, Lev Lehmann refused to sell a cryptocurrency "Mona Lisa" painting autographed by Vitalik Buterin for $6 million. The masterpiece was created by the Art of Blockchain team.

Paul Moukhin, CDBO at BDCenter Digital, and Lev Lehmann

David Beck of RISE, a German FinTech Company, believes that tokens are the stocks of the future. They will also pay dividends.

Brock Pierce, the famous Bitcoin millionaire, was playing a man of few words. He said that he only believed in things that would benefit everyone. Trader and consultant, Tone Vays, predicted that Bitcoin would rise and all the other cryptocurrencies would start falling. Meanwhile, people will finally understand the meaning of Liquid sidechain and will be running ICOs and STOs on Bitcoin, not on Ethereum.

Tone Vays is in the pool (left)

As it turned out, Tone Vays is not the only one who believes in the rapid growth of the world's first cryptocurrency. Here are the forecasts made by other participants of the Blockchain cruise:

Dmitry Levkovets, strategist at BDCenter Digital, wearing a Bitcoin mask

Unfortunately, the famous crypto enthusiast and anti-malware creator, John McAfee, being the proclaimed star of the conference, was unable to attend the event because the U.S. authorities have accused him of tax evasion and he is now forced to stay in Cuba. We hope that John's doing great, while still worrying about his weight:

John McAfee’s current weight in the view of the Blockchain cruise guests

Looks like Tone Vays believes that McAfee's weight isn't measured in kilograms, but in bitcoins. Well, anything is possible, but we would still want to hear the right answer from John himself!

