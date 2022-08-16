The Big Security Picture - A Case of Integrating CSPM into XDR

A B2B tech writer. I like writing about cybersecurity, cryptocurrency and AI. reach me at [email protected]
The more cyber infrastructure advances, the harder it is to secure by just defending against attacks.. Installing a good
The answer is human error. A
Now, most of these errors are unintentional- misconfigurations as a result of inadequacy in the expertise of the DevOps team. However, a small percentage of these "errors" are intentional, and are as a result of moles in an organization. Most organizations tend to focus on these insider threats, with little consideration given to unintentional errors..
Hence, the biggest security question that organizations have to contend with is "how can human errors be eliminated?”
The question above highlights the need for a proactive approach to cloud security. Instead of relying entirely on real-time responses to threats, organizations should reposition in a way that looks instead at combining reactive security with preventive measures. To achieve this, organizations have to invest in a solution that ensures good cloud hygiene.
CSPM also automates the verification of all cloud configurations, making sure that they're in line with industry benchmarks. Inbound and outbound ports are either used or restricted according to needs. Also by paying attention to telemetry data, maintenance and updates are carried out when due, to avoid the usual security implications that comes with it.
Reactive security alone has become insufficient in resolving all the cyber security issues that are prevalent these days. So while investing in a holistic security solution, organizations should also be more targeted in their approach.
Investing in a CSPM solution for cloud loophole remediation, takes most of the responsibility of such from your developers, thereby ensuring that errors due to human involvement are avoided; while still providing a unified picture of all cloud assets, across multi-cloud environments.
However, investing in CSPM with an XDR solution already in place, will give organizations a more wholesome security picture. Armed with visibility into its entire cloud environment as it relates to risks, and a comprehensive view of its entire ecosystem; an organization becomes both proactive and reactive at any given time, and in any situation.
Human error, whether intentional or unintentional, will continue to be the springboard for security breaches, and you can be sure that threat actors are counting on it, praying for it even. By investing in a CSPM solution, organizations become able to correct those errors before they result in a breach.
However, investing in both CSPM and XDR solutions, allows organizations visibility into both the riskcape and the threatscape of their ecosystem, thereby ensuring an approach that is both proactive and reactive.