The Big Security Picture - A Case of Integrating CSPM into XDR

Introduction

The more cyber infrastructure advances, the harder it is to secure by just defending against attacks.. Installing a good XDR will ensure that threats are detected in real time, and remediation carried immediately. But is reactive security enough? What are the things that bring about these threats?





The answer is human error. A report by Ermetic has shown that 80% of companies that suffered a cloud data breach in 2019 had misconfigurations to blame. Whether it is mismanagement of API keys and staff credentials, or unrestricted inbound ports in the cloud; threat actors are always on the lookout for such errors, and will ruthlessly capitalize on them at any given opportunity.





Now, most of these errors are unintentional- misconfigurations as a result of inadequacy in the expertise of the DevOps team. However, a small percentage of these "errors" are intentional, and are as a result of moles in an organization. Most organizations tend to focus on these insider threats, with little consideration given to unintentional errors..





Hence, the biggest security question that organizations have to contend with is "how can human errors be eliminated?”

Cloud Security Posture Management

The question above highlights the need for a proactive approach to cloud security. Instead of relying entirely on real-time responses to threats, organizations should reposition in a way that looks instead at combining reactive security with preventive measures. To achieve this, organizations have to invest in a solution that ensures good cloud hygiene.





Cloud security posture management (CSPM) ensures that systems are always in strict compliance with cloud security best practices. Unauthorized access to data is closely monitored, and strict adherence to implemented policies is ensured.





CSPM also automates the verification of all cloud configurations, making sure that they're in line with industry benchmarks. Inbound and outbound ports are either used or restricted according to needs. Also by paying attention to telemetry data, maintenance and updates are carried out when due, to avoid the usual security implications that comes with it.

The Big Security Picture - A Case of Integration of CSPM Into XDR

Reactive security alone has become insufficient in resolving all the cyber security issues that are prevalent these days. So while investing in a holistic security solution, organizations should also be more targeted in their approach.





Investing in a CSPM solution for cloud loophole remediation, takes most of the responsibility of such from your developers, thereby ensuring that errors due to human involvement are avoided; while still providing a unified picture of all cloud assets, across multi-cloud environments.





However, investing in CSPM with an XDR solution already in place, will give organizations a more wholesome security picture. Armed with visibility into its entire cloud environment as it relates to risks, and a comprehensive view of its entire ecosystem; an organization becomes both proactive and reactive at any given time, and in any situation.

Advantages of Integrating CSPM Into XDR

Visibility into both risks and threats

More efficient and secure application deployment

Automation of risk and threat remediation

Provides a more guided approach to development

In a Nutshell

Human error, whether intentional or unintentional, will continue to be the springboard for security breaches, and you can be sure that threat actors are counting on it, praying for it even. By investing in a CSPM solution, organizations become able to correct those errors before they result in a breach.





However, investing in both CSPM and XDR solutions, allows organizations visibility into both the riskcape and the threatscape of their ecosystem, thereby ensuring an approach that is both proactive and reactive.