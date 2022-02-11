The Best Original Arcade Games (Slogging Insights)

0 Arcade games were a big part of our childhood, filling our blank hours and memories with fun moments. Lucky enough, some games continue to see the light of day in the online realm, giving us the chance to continue to enjoy them on our cellphones and computers. In this slogging thread, our gaming community shares their favorite arcade games.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Daniel Guzman, Abeer, Jack Boreham and Sara Pinto occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

What was your favorite arcade game, now online?

I'm obsessed with playing Pac-Man and Tetris on the Nintendo Switch. I really get why they had tournaments for these games.

Daniel Guzman, those games never die. They're so simple but so addictive for some reason!

My favorite arcade game was definitely House of the Dead. I can’t wait until the remake comes out of the Switch. I’m hoping it stays true to its light gun roots.

Mines Rampage, I love that game. And they made a movie out of it. I hope they give it a remake!

Abeer, a zombie fan! Have they announced when they'll be releasing it?

Jack Boreham, there's a version of Rampage for PS4, right? Have you played it?

Mónica Freitas, the cafes in my hometown had Mortal Kombat. Since I was pretty young, I'm not sure if I actually played it or if I just saw the previews and still hit the buttons hahaha. I still liked it, and it was one of the few arcades games I got to play with. Unfortunately, I only played a few times on PS2, I think, but it was pretty cool.

Mónica Freitas, is THERE!!

That's new news for me, hahah.

Sara Pinto, oh I played Mortal Kombat too! There were only two arcade games in the cafe near my house: Mortal Kombat and Majon.

Majon was usually taken, so I spent all my time learning how to make my character fight. A lot of times it was me just pressing all the keys 😂

Jack Boreham, I can't believe I just gave a gamer a piece of gaming news 😂

Jack Boreham, I thought you knew 😂

Do you have a trailer? 😂

Lemme get it for you (it's a remaster so I'm not sure how similar it is to the original).

Jack Boreham





Mónica Freitas, that trailer is for a ps3 version haha

No ps4 😭

YouTube has fooled me for the last time. I'll try to get you a ps4 trailer.

Mónica Freitas, I can relate 😂

Sara Pinto struggles of the 2000s 😂

