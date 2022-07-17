The Best Online Platforms to Learn Something New, Today!

1,466 reads 0 Online learning platforms have been gaining traction in the market. They are enabling the transformation of the digital world by enabling people to learn new skills and enhance existing ones. In this article, we cover lucrative skills that can be learned online, the benefits of upgrading or learning a new skill, and the best online learning platforms. We also share the top online platforms to enhance or enhance your skills and learn new ones. The list includes Skillshare, Skillthru, Udemy and Skilldemy.

Since the acceleration of technology, online learning platforms have been gaining traction. Whether you want to learn a new skill or just want to enhance the existing one, these platforms are a great solution. In this article, we cover lucrative skills that can be learned online, the benefits of upgrading or learning a new skill, and the best online learning platforms available in the market.

What Skills Can Be Learnt From Online Learning Platforms?

Learning to Code - Coding is a skill that is valued by many employers. By learning how to code, you can help in optimizing a website for search engines, launching an app, or even editing or creating content.



Language Learning - Language learning can be a fun way to understand people and the culture of a different place. Besides, in terms of career, it makes you more valuable within any organization, regardless of industry or a specific job.



Photography Skills - High-quality photography can enhance a company’s website or social media content. Hence, photography skills are invaluable for companies selling products.



Project Management - If pursuing a leadership position, project management skills are extremely important. They aid in the management of a project by keeping everyone involved - productive, motivated, and organized.



Public Speaking - To feel more confident in giving presentations to a large audience, public speaking skills are invaluable. They not only help you to feel more self-assured but also help in developing persuasiveness which is pivotal while delivering presentations.



Accounting - Accounting skills are critical if you are looking to work in the finance sector. So an online accounting course can clear your accounting basics and help in making you a more confident accountant.

Benefits of Learning New Skills Or Upgrading Existing Ones

The Chemistry of the Brain changes - The more time you spend practicing a new skill, the denser the myelin in the brain becomes. This eventually helps in learning better.

Gives Motivation - A new hobby or skill enhancement can give you the motivation needed to get out of bed as it provides you with a sense of accomplishment.



Boosts Confidence - As you engage in enhancing or learning a new skill, you will gain courage and confidence, which will help you in overcoming anxiety and fear.

Helps in Beating Boredom - Life can become monotonous if you do the same thing every day. But while learning a new skill, boredom stays at bay as new things keep your interest levels high.

Keeps you Healthy - As the physical brain is malleable, the mind begins to reshape itself after taking a new skill. It also keeps dementia away.



Improves Adaptability - When you learn something new, your perceptions and mind change, thereby, improving your adaptability.



You Become an Interesting Person - A well-rounded person has an easier time relating to others as he/she can find more things in common with them.

Top Online Platforms to Enhance or Acquire New Skills

Skillthru

If you want to develop a variety of skills, Skillthru is the best option. It is an advanced online learning platform that offers various courses from business, cultural exchange, finance, gardening, programming, sports, and much more. Moreover, their team of experienced mentors can be booked for personalized 1:1 live sessions.

Key Specs

Courses- No information

Price- $8 - $140

Certificate- No

Skillshare

Skillshare is another online learning platform for creatives and artists. It offers a wide variety of video-based courses on topics including illustration, design, photography, drawing, creative writing, and much more. Anyone can join their community to learn new skills to discover a plethora of fresh opportunities.

Key Specs

Courses- 35,000+

Price- $14 per month, $168 annually

Certificate- No

edX

edX is an online learning platform that hosts many online university courses in a range of academic fields from sciences and humanities to technology and business. Their top partners include Harvard, MIT, Berkeley, IBM, and more. While most of the courses are free, earning a verified certificate costs money.

Key Specs

Courses- 3,500+

Price- Starts at $50 to get an official certificate

Certificate- Yes

Udemy

Udemy is another online learning platform that has a huge repository of online video courses in IT, design, business and marketing, and more. The platform also offers video content in many different languages.

Key Specs

Courses- 183,000+

Price- Single courses range from $11 to $200 or more

Price- Single courses range from $11 to $200 or more Certificate- Yes, but not all of them

Summary

As people are looking to acquire new skills and knowledge, online learning platforms like Skillthru are enabling transformation across the online learning space. You can choose a niche-specific course and preview the course content to be sure that the selected topic is aligned with your learning needs. For more information, contact us.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Can an individual study online for free?

Yes, there are numerous online learning platforms that offer free courses to learners. However, for some certified courses, a minimal fee is to be paid.



Q2. Which is the best online learning platform?

Several online learning platforms are available in the market, however, Skillthru is one of the best. It is designed to help mentors and learners to connect with each other.

Q3. Do employers consider online learning courses?

Google recently announced that a suite of six-month-long career certification courses will be considered.

0

@ skillthru. by SkillThru SkillThru, one stop solution to learn new skills and upgrade the existing ones. Level up your skills with us. Join now! Book 1 to 1 live session now!