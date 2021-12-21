The Best Marketing Campaigns Of All Time

0 From powerful pictures that leave us shocked to jingles that we just can't get out of our head, Marketing Campaigns follow us wherever we go. In this thread, the slogging community discusses their favorite advertisements.

From powerful pictures that leave us shocked to jingles that we just can't get out of our head, Marketing Campaigns follow us wherever we go. In this thread, the slogging community discusses their favorite advertisements.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Amy Tom, Favour Amadi, Sara Pinto, Daniel Guzman, Jack Boreham, Linh Smooke and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

What's the best marketing campaign/advertisement you've ever seen?

This one is a bit old but still striking. "Ice cream" for WWF Belgium By VVL BBDO.

The message: "The first signs of global warming are now clearly visible. We urgently need to limit greenhouse gas emissions".

Amy Tom

I think about this a lot LOL

This was a difficult choice to make because there are so many I consider the best. Here's one:

Mónica Freitas, I think this might start to be a pattern, but I instantly thought of an ad for WWF as well. This one was created by TBAW. The ad is about deforestation and the impact that it has on the air we breathe. Do you know this one?

Sorry for being late haha, but I'm an advertiser and I had to discuss it with myself first:



Definitely, this is my favorite one. It's from Audi Spain, but don't worry haha there are subtitles and they barely talk. It's like a really powerful short.

Mónica Freitas, it definitely speaks for itself...misunderstood creatures

Amy Tom omg, this is ridiculous 😂 I'd never seen this. It's so funny! I love this approach to marketing - making it fun. Though sometimes lines are crossed and it becomes a flop. Like this skittles commercial (watch at your own risk 😂):

Favour Amadi, I looove this! Yes, feminist message! This reminds me of an oreo commercial using an LGBTQ+ storyline:

Sara Pinto, uuuh yes. I always found that a powerful image. I like these powerful images. You can't be indifferent once you see it. I found these campaigns about circus animals, not sure if you've ever seen them but I thought you might like them:

Daniel Guzman that message...chef's kiss. I had to rewatch it to see if I could pick up on smaller hints to the message.

This one is not a commercial, more of a short film, but it has similar vibes to the commercial you sent:

Let me know what you think.

Jack Boreham, I blame Jaws! And maybe Moby-dick. It turns whales and sharks into serial killers.

What about jingles? Is there a jingle that has got stuck in your head?

Linh Smooke

Oooooh, I have one about marketing campaigns - hold on.

😂 1

Linh Smooke

SO GOOOD! Watch until the end!!

Easily this:

Old spice started the trend of silly commercials. They were ahead of the game.

Also, these commercials were so good

Mónica Freitas, They definitely have an effect on you! I've never seen those, but I find that when it comes to these sensitive topics (for example endangered animals, climate change, violence), the impact is greater, and makes you actually stop for a second.

🔥 1

Mónica Freitas, this is very specific, but in Portugal, there's a song for a milk company about the cows and it's so damn catchy. I've spent days singing it

Hahaha, in Colombia there's a really famous jingle from a Coffee Company haha that talks about Christmas. It is literally an insignia Christmas song nowadays, hahah.



This is the song

It's just iconic!

Another one that was spinning over my head a while ago was this, haha.

is the #9 on this list.



Hahahaha I found it and I sang it all day and all night, hahaha.

😂 1

Mónica Freitas, I couldn't agree more. Jaws gave sharks such a bad wrap. Absolutely awful. Helped to wipe out their population.

😢 2

Linh Smooke, whaaaat! I didn't see that coming. Speaking of plot twists:

Limarc Ambalina, that old spice ad is a classic 😂

But I first saw that actor in Shadowhunters, which is a teen show, not that great btw. Then seeing him here, cracked me up.

Sara Pinto, so true. It takes a good mind to come up with these. They're inspired.

💚 1

Sara Pinto, should we let this thread know about Pingo Doce's jingles? 😂



I'll never forget that one!!!!!

Daniel Guzman, the first one is really calming. The second, I get how it became a thing!! 😂

Since I mentioned it already, here's the latest popular jingle in my country:

It's from a superstore. DJs are already mashing it up. I'm pretty sure we'll hear it on a night out soon 😂

Mónica Freitas, Oh god no, we should spare them 😂

😂 1

Sara Pinto, Too late! 😂

😂 1

0

@ slogging. by Slogging (Slack Blogging) Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBeta SLOGGING.com