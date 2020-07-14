Carlos Domingo : The Beautiful Humans Of Hacker Noon (Noonies Winner for Best AMA, 2019)

@ rachelminnlee Rachel Lee mother of unicorns. not a hacker. social distancing since 2018.

Here is a retrospective to highlight the beautiful humans of Hacker Noon.

We’re awfully glad to have chanced upon the hundreds of you folks contributing to your respective tech industries whether it be in software development, contributing useful tutorials to help our community, or by pushing the agenda through forums and whitepapers.

For our inaugural awards, we looked for the best of the best - and here is a sweet Q&A with Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize , the Winner of 2019’s Noonies for Best AMA (ask-me-anything) Award.

How did you feel when you were nominated (... and won!) the category for Best AMA (ask-me-anything) Award?

I was extremely happy and proud since I have been reading Hackernoon for a long time and I have a lot of respect for the publication and the audience.

What is your real job?



I have two jobs, one as CEO of a startup to make sure I set up the company’s strategic direction, and ensure everything my team needs to be successful in their jobs is there. The second is as a father of three kids that rely on me to help them and also have everything they need and my support and love on a daily basis.



How do you keep up on your tech industry’s latest developments?





Which topic do you usually read on Hackernoon.com? Reading as much as my time allows and spending my mornings reviewing the latest developments on the industry.

Topics on Startups, Decentralization, Blockchain, Entrepreneurship and Technology overall, but I skip the more technical development related topics as I am no longer developing software myself and I am not 100% up to date for some very detail technical articles.

What was the last book you read and was it any good?





If you could vote for your favourite Hacker Noon feature, what would it be? I read a lot, even more so during the pandemic. I just finished the book No Filter about the amazing journey of Instagram and I really enjoyed how the founders in spite of selling earlier they stayed in Facebook and leverage their resources while maintaining a large degree of independence and differentiation from the parent to create something unique within the Facebook ecosystem.





What’s your biggest vice? I guess a simple daily page with only text links ala Techmeme could be useful to take a very quick look at what is new without having to scroll through lots of pages.

Eating good food with a good wine.



Would you like to share more on what you are working on right now?

We are trying to transfer capital markets by using blockchain technology to digitize private securities, a trillion dollar market that is growing extremely fast but riddled with inefficiencies and intermediaries.

What is one thing you’d wish to change about yourself?

I wish I was more organized to avoid the feeling of always trying to finish things last minute.

If you could change a global issue that is one of the world’s biggest problems today, what would you change?

Income inequality

Where are you living at right now? I live in a wonderful and peaceful place called Key Biscayne in Florida and I cannot think of a better place to live and raise a family than here

What is your favourite breakfast meal? Anything that involves eggs.

Do you have a phrase or a quote you live by? Work hard and play hard

Favorite color: Black

Favorite song at the moment: Not just at the moment but one of my all time favorites is Under Pressure, from Bowie and Mercury.

Favorite podcast: I enjoy a lot Frank Chaparro’s The Scoop from The Block, it is informative and entertaining, also Nathaniel Whittemore’s I enjoy a lot Frank Chaparro’s The Scoop from The Block, it is informative and entertaining, also Nathaniel Whittemore’s podcast

Favourite tech app you use daily: Whatsapp

A tool you can’t live without: Whatsapp

Special Thanks 🙏

The 2020 #Noonies are made possible by Amplify Brokerage, the world’s first global zero trading fee cryptocurrency trading platform. Live in over 150 countries with native support for nine languages, the Amplify suite combines industry-leading portfolio management tools, an intuitive user experience, fiat banking integrations, and seamless onboarding to redefine how we view crypto trading on the global stage. By utilizing a blend of best in breed technologies including blockchain, Amplify creates the trading advantage that is raising the standard for cryptocurrency brokerages. GET STARTED: https://amplifyexchange.com/

Tags