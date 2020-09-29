The Basics Of Natural Language Processing in 10 Minutes

Do you also want to learn NLP as Quick as Possible ? Perhaps you are here because you also want to learn natural language processing as quickly as possible, like me.

Let’s start.

The first thing we need is to install some dependency

1. Python >3.7

https://www.python.org/downloads/

2. Download an IDE or install Jupyter notebook

To install Jupyter notebook, just open your cmd(terminal) and type pip install jupyter-notebook after that type jupyter notebook to run it then you can see that your notebook is open at http://127.0.0.1:8888/ token .

3. Install packages

pip install nltk

NLTK: It is a python library that can we used to perform all the NLP tasks(stemming, lemmatization, etc..)

In this blog, we are going to learn about

Tokenization Stopwords Stemming Lemmatizer WordNet Part of speech tagging Bag of Words

Before learning anything let’s first understand NLP.

Natural Language refers to the way we humans communicate with each other and processing is basically formatting the data in an understandable form. So we can say that NLP (Natural Language Processing) is a way that helps computers to communicate with humans in their own language.

It is one of the broadest fields in research because there is a huge amount of data out there and from that data, a big amount of data is text data. So when there is so much data available so we need some technique through which we can process the data and retrieve some useful information from it.

Now, we have an understanding of what is NLP, let’s start understanding each topic one by one.

1. Tokenization

Tokenization is the process of dividing the whole text into tokens.

It is mainly of two types:

Word Tokenizer (separated by words)

Sentence Tokenizer (separated by sentence)

import nltk from nltk.tokenize import sent_tokenize,word_tokenize example_text = "Hello there, how are you doing today? The weather is great today. The sky is blue. python is awsome" print(sent_tokenize(example_text)) print(word_tokenize(example_text))

In the above code, we are importing nltk. In the second line, we are importing our tokenizers

sent_tokenize, word_tokenizfrom

nltk.tokenize

library, then to use the tokenizer on a text we just need to pass the text as a parameter in the tokenizer.

The output will look something like this:

##sent_tokenize (Separated by sentence) [ 'Hello there, how are you doing today?' , 'The weather is great today.' , 'The sky is blue.' , 'python is awsome' ] ##word_tokenize (Separated by words) [ 'Hello' , 'there' , ',' , 'how' , 'are' , 'you' , 'doing' , 'today' , '?' , 'The' , 'weather' , 'is' , 'great' , 'today' , '.' , 'The' , 'sky' , 'is' , 'blue' , '.' , 'python' , 'is' , 'awsome' ]

2. Stopwords

In general, stopwords are the words in any language which does not add much meaning to a sentence. In NLP, stopwords are those words which are not important in analyzing the data.

Example: he, she, hi, etc.

Our main task is to remove all the stopwords for the text to do any further processing.

There are a total of 179 stopwords in English, using NLTK we can see all the stopwords in English.

We Just need to import

stopwords

nltk.corpus

from nltk.corpus import stopwords print(stopwords.words( 'english' )) ###################### ######OUTPUT########## ###################### [ 'i' , 'me' , 'my' , 'myself' , 'we' , 'our' , 'ours' , 'ourselves' , 'you' , "you're" , "you've" , "you'll" , "you'd" , 'your' , 'yours' , 'yourself' , 'yourselves' , 'he' , 'him' , 'his' , 'himself' , 'she' , "she's" , 'her' , 'hers' , 'herself' , 'it' , "it's" , 'its' , 'itself' , 'they' , 'them' , 'their' , 'theirs' , 'themselves' , 'what' , 'which' , 'who' , 'whom' , 'this' , 'that' , "that'll" , 'these' , 'those' , 'am' , 'is' , 'are' , 'was' , 'were' , 'be' , 'been' , 'being' , 'have' , 'has' , 'had' , 'having' , 'do' , 'does' , 'did' , 'doing' , 'a' , 'an' , 'the' , 'and' , 'but' , 'if' , 'or' , 'because' , 'as' , 'until' , 'while' , 'of' , 'at' , 'by' , 'for' , 'with' , 'about' , 'against' , 'between' , 'into' , 'through' , 'during' , 'before' , 'after' , 'above' , 'below' , 'to' , 'from' , 'up' , 'down' , 'in' , 'out' , 'on' , 'off' , 'over' , 'under' , 'again' , 'further' , 'then' , 'once' , 'here' , 'there' , 'when' , 'where' , 'why' , 'how' , 'all' , 'any' , 'both' , 'each' , 'few' , 'more' , 'most' , 'other' , 'some' , 'such' , 'no' , 'nor' , 'not' , 'only' , 'own' , 'same' , 'so' , 'than' , 'too' , 'very' , 's' , 't' , 'can' , 'will' , 'just' , 'don' , "don't" , 'should' , "should've" , 'now' , 'd' , 'll' , 'm' , 'o' , 're' , 've' , 'y' , 'ain' , 'aren' , "aren't" , 'couldn' , "couldn't" , 'didn' , "didn't" , 'doesn' , "doesn't" , 'hadn' , "hadn't" , 'hasn' , "hasn't" , 'haven' , "haven't" , 'isn' , "isn't" , 'ma' , 'mightn' , "mightn't" , 'mustn' , "mustn't" , 'needn' , "needn't" , 'shan' , "shan't" , 'shouldn' , "shouldn't" , 'wasn' , "wasn't" , 'weren' , "weren't" , 'won' , "won't" , 'wouldn' , "wouldn't" ]

from the library

To remove Stopwords for a particular text.

from nltk.corpus import stopwords text = 'he is a good boy. he is very good in coding' text = word_tokenize(text) text_with_no_stopwords = [word for word in text if word not in stopwords.words( 'english' )] text_with_no_stopwords ##########OUTPUT########## [ 'good' , 'boy' , '.' , 'good' , 'coding' ]

3. Stemming

Stemming is the process of reducing a word to its word stem that affixes to suffixes and prefixes or to the roots of words known as a lemma.

In simple words, we can say that stemming is the process of removing plural and adjectives from the word.

Example :

loved → love, learning →learn

In python, we can implement stemming by using

PorterStemmer

nltk.stem

. we can import it from the library

One thing to remember from Stemming is that it works best with single words.

from nltk.stem import PorterStemmer ps = PorterStemmer() ## Creating an object for porterstemmer example_words = [ 'earn' , "earning" , "earned" , "earns" ] ##Example words for w in example_words: print(ps.stem(w)) ##Using ps object stemming the word ##########OUTPUT########## earn earn earn earn Here we can see that earning,earned and earns are stem to there lemma or root word earn.

4. Lemmatizing

Lemmatization usually refers to doing things properly with the use of vocabulary and morphological analysis of words, normally aiming to remove inflectional endings only and to return the base or dictionary form of a word, which is known as the lemma.

In simple words lemmatization does the same work as stemming, the difference is that lemmatization returns a meaningful word.

Example:

Stemming

history → histori

Lemmatizing

history → history

It is Mostly used when designing chatbots, Q&A bots, text prediction, etc.

from nltk.stem import WordNetLemmatizer lemmatizer = WordNetLemmatizer() ## Create object for lemmatizer example_words = [ 'history' , 'formality' , 'changes' ] for w in example_words: print(lemmatizer.lemmatize(w)) #########OUTPUT############ ----Lemmatizer----- history formality change -----Stemming------ histori formal chang

5. WordNet

WordNet is the lexical database i.e. dictionary for the English language, specifically designed for natural language processing. We can use wordnet for finding synonyms and antonyms.

In python, we can import wordnet from

nltk.corpus

Code For Finding Synonym and antonym for a given word.

from nltk.corpus import wordnet synonyms = [] ## Creaing an empty list for all the synonyms antonyms =[] ## Creaing an empty list for all the antonyms for syn in wordnet.synsets( "happy" ): ## Giving word for i in syn.lemmas(): ## Finding the lemma,matching synonyms.append(i.name()) ## appending all the synonyms if i.antonyms(): antonyms.append(i.antonyms()[ 0 ].name()) ## antonyms print(set(synonyms)) ## Converting them into set for unique values print(set(antonyms)) #########OUTPUT########## { 'felicitous' , 'well-chosen' , 'happy' , 'glad' } { 'unhappy' }

6. Part of Speech Tagging

It is a process of converting a sentence to forms — a list of words, a list of tuples (where each tuple is having a form (word, tag)). The tag in the case is a part-of-speech tag and signifies whether the word is a noun, adjective, verb, and so on.

Part of Speech Tag List

CC coordinating conjunction CD cardinal digit DT determiner EX existential there (like: “there is ” … think of it like “there”) FW foreign word IN preposition/subordinating conjunction JJ adjective ‘big’ JJR adjective, comparative ‘bigger’ JJS adjective, superlative ‘biggest’ LS list marker 1 ) MD modal could, will NN noun, singular ‘desk’ NNS noun plural ‘desks’ NNP proper noun, singular ‘Harrison’ NNPS proper noun, plural ‘Americans’ PDT predeterminer ‘all the kids’ POS possessive ending parent’s PRP personal pronoun I, he, she PRP possessive pronoun my, his, hers RB adverb very, silently, RBR adverb, comparative better RBS adverb, superlative best RP particle give up TO to go ‘to’ the store. UH interjection errrrrrrrm VB verb, base form take VBD verb, past tense took VBG verb, gerund/present participle taking VBN verb, past participle taken VBP verb, sing. present, non -3 d take VBZ verb, 3 rd person sing. present takes WDT wh-determiner which WP wh-pronoun who, what WP possessive wh-pronoun whose WRB wh-abverb where, when

In python, we can do pos tagging using

nltk.pos_tag

import nltk nltk.download( 'averaged_perceptron_tagger' ) sample_text = ''' An sincerity so extremity he additions. Her yet there truth merit. Mrs all projecting favourable now unpleasing. Son law garden chatty temper. Oh children provided to mr elegance marriage strongly. Off can admiration prosperous now devonshire diminution law. ''' from nltk.tokenize import word_tokenize words = word_tokenize(sample_text) print(nltk.pos_tag(words)) ################OUTPUT############ [( 'An' , 'DT' ), ( 'sincerity' , 'NN' ), ( 'so' , 'RB' ), ( 'extremity' , 'NN' ), ( 'he' , 'PRP' ), ( 'additions' , 'VBZ' ), ( '.' , '.' ), ( 'Her' , 'PRP$' ), ( 'yet' , 'RB' ), ( 'there' , 'EX' ), ( 'truth' , 'NN' ), ( 'merit' , 'NN' ), ( '.' , '.' ), ( 'Mrs' , 'NNP' ), ( 'all' , 'DT' ), ( 'projecting' , 'VBG' ), ( 'favourable' , 'JJ' ), ( 'now' , 'RB' ), ( 'unpleasing' , 'VBG' ), ( '.' , '.' ), ( 'Son' , 'NNP' ), ( 'law' , 'NN' ), ( 'garden' , 'NN' ), ( 'chatty' , 'JJ' ), ( 'temper' , 'NN' ), ( '.' , '.' ), ( 'Oh' , 'UH' ), ( 'children' , 'NNS' ), ( 'provided' , 'VBD' ), ( 'to' , 'TO' ), ( 'mr' , 'VB' ), ( 'elegance' , 'NN' ), ( 'marriage' , 'NN' ), ( 'strongly' , 'RB' ), ( '.' , '.' ), ( 'Off' , 'CC' ), ( 'can' , 'MD' ), ( 'admiration' , 'VB' ), ( 'prosperous' , 'JJ' ), ( 'now' , 'RB' ), ( 'devonshire' , 'VBP' ), ( 'diminution' , 'NN' ), ( 'law' , 'NN' ), ( '.' , '.' )]

7. Bag of words

Till now we have learned about tokenizing, stemming, and lemmatizing. All of these are the part of the text cleaning, now after cleaning the text we need to convert the text into some kind of numerical representation called vectors so that we can feed the data to a machine learning model for further processing.

For converting the data into vectors we make use of some predefined libraries in python.

Let’s see how vector representation works.

sent1 = he is a good boy sent2 = she is a good girl sent3 = boy and girl are good | | After removal of stopwords , lematization or stemming sent1 = good boy sent2 = good girl sent3 = boy girl good | ### Now we will calculate the frequency for each word by | calculating the occurrence of each word word frequency good 3 boy 2 girl 2 | ## Then according to their occurrence we assign o or 1 | according to their occurrence in the sentence | ## 1 for present and 0 fot not present f1 f2 f3 girl good boy sent1 0 1 1 sent2 1 0 1 sent3 1 1 1 ### After this we pass the vector form to machine learning model

The above process can be done using a CountVectorizer in python, we can import the same from sklearn.feature_extraction.text.

CODE to implement CountVectorizer In python

import pandas as pd sent = pd.DataFrame([ 'he is a good boy' , 'she is a good girl' , 'boy and girl are good' ],columns=[ 'text' ]) corpus = [] for i in range( 0 , 3 ): words = sent[ 'text' ][i] words = word_tokenize(words) texts = [lemmatizer.lemmatize(word) for word in words if word not in set(stopwords.words( 'english' ))] text = ' ' .join(texts) corpus.append(text) print(corpus) #### Cleaned Data from sklearn.feature_extraction.text import CountVectorizer cv = CountVectorizer() ## Creating Object for CountVectorizer X = cv.fit_transform(corpus).toarray() X ## Vectorize Form ############OUTPUT############## [ 'good boy' , 'good girl' , 'boy girl good' ] array([[ 1 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 ]], dtype=int64)

Congratulations, Now you know the basics of NLP.

