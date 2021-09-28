Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

'The Atypical Background has Helped Me Think Out of Box': Rosa Sala, CEO of Nubart by@nubart

'The Atypical Background has Helped Me Think Out of Box': Rosa Sala, CEO of Nubart

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Nubart is a branded card with a unique code that gives non-transferable access to a PWA. Nubart's cards enable museums and other attractions to easily provide a rich multimedia audio guide to their visitors, and to monetise it by selling the cards, without all the hassle of rented dedicated devices. Nubart's cards can also give access to a tour guiding system and to sound tracks that are automatically synced with an on site video display.
image
Nubart Hacker Noon profile picture

@nubart
Nubart

Nubart offers a highly innovative COVID-proof, fully browser-based audio guiding system for museums and attractions.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
#pr
Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories by @alexstacenko
#founder-stories
How to Create a Billion-Dollar Business on a Budget by @tradingboston
#entrepreneurship
How to Create an Employee Engagement Plan: The Key to a Happy Staff by @nidhikala
#employee-engagement
Mobile or Web: What Platform Should You Launch Your App On? by @forasoft
#app-development

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#nubart#audio-guides#pwa#tour-guiding-system#audio-video-synchronisation#startup-advice#startup-strategy
Join Hacker Noon loading