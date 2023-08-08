Search icon
    THE ASCENT OF MOUNT SNEFFELS by Jules Verne

    THE ASCENT OF MOUNT SNEFFELS

    The huge volcano which was the first stage of our daring experiment is above five thousand feet high. Sneffels is the termination of a long range of volcanic mountains, of a different character to the system of the island itself. One of its peculiarities is its two huge pointed summits. From whence we started it was impossible to make out the real outlines of the peak against the grey field of sky. All we could distinguish was a vast dome of white, which fell downwards from the head of the giant.
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

