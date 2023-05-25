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The Art of Prompt Engineering: How AI Helps Me Do My Homework

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byOscar Daum@oscardaum

CS + Finance student at UVA

May 25th, 2023
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Oscar Daum@oscardaum

CS + Finance student at UVA

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TOPICS

machine-learning#prompt-engineering#ai#chatgpt#chatbots#productivity#aritificial-intelligence#ai-trends#ai-applications

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