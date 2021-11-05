Search icon
The API Connectivity Problem: Connecting Off-Chain Businesses

The API Connectivity Problem: Connecting Off-Chain Businesses

API3 wants to talk to you about providing your API to the blockchain. This is the second post in our series, “Getting APIs on the blockchain” In recent years, businesses are increasingly using APIs to monetize their data and services through completely API-centric business models. However, existing APIs are not natively compatible with blockchains and the decentralized applications that operate on them. The “Oracle Problem” is a three body problem: data source, oracle, and on-chain data consumer. Multiple third-party oracles often serve data from the same unknown source.
API3 Hacker Noon profile picture

@api3
API3

First-party oracle that securely & compliantly connects smart contracts to real world data

