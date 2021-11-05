The API Connectivity Problem: Connecting Off-Chain Businesses

API3 wants to talk to you about providing your API to the blockchain. This is the second post in our series, “Getting APIs on the blockchain” In recent years, businesses are increasingly using APIs to monetize their data and services through completely API-centric business models. However, existing APIs are not natively compatible with blockchains and the decentralized applications that operate on them. The “Oracle Problem” is a three body problem: data source, oracle, and on-chain data consumer. Multiple third-party oracles often serve data from the same unknown source.