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The Annual Question: Bugs Caused by Week-Based Year Formatting in Java

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byWilliam Guo@williamguo

William Guo, WhaleOps CEO, Apache Software Foundation Member

January 8th, 2025
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William Guo@williamguo

William Guo, WhaleOps CEO, Apache Software Foundation Member

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programming#java#apache-dolphinscheduler#date#open-source#technical-writing#week-numbering-issues#standardization-challenges#week-based-year-formatting

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