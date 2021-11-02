The AI Monthly Top 3 Papers of October 2021

The list is a curated list of the latest breakthroughs in AI and Data Science by release date with a clear video explanation, link to a more in-depth article, and code (if applicable) Enjoy the read, and let me know if I missed any important papers in the comments, or by contacting me directly on LinkedIn! If you’d like to read more research papers as well, I recommend you read my article where I share my best tips for finding and reading more.

Paper #1:

Skillful Precipitation Nowcasting using Deep Generative Models of Radar [1]

50+ expert meteorologists assessed DeepMind's new model beating current nowcasting methods in 89% of situations for its accuracy and usefulness!

Read more and link to the code: https://hackernoon.com/ai-endorsed-by-expert-meteorologists-deepminds-weather-forecast-model

Paper #2:

The Cocktail Fork Problem: Three-Stem Audio Separation for Real-World Soundtracks [2]

This AI takes a poorly calibrated audio clip, for example, a movie scene with the music way too loud and actors speaking quietly, and can simply turn up the speech and lower the music!

Read more and link to the code: https://hackernoon.com/this-ai-can-separate-speech-music-and-sound-effects-from-movie-soundtracks

Paper #3:

ADOP: Approximate Differentiable One-Pixel Point Rendering [3]

An AI that takes images as inputs to generate smooth and high quality videos!

Read more and link to the code: https://hackernoon.com/this-ai-creates-videos-from-a-couple-of-images

