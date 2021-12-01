The 9 Business Habits of Successful Software Developers
A software developer shares the most important things he's learned over his four-year career in the software industry. For example: Business needs first. Is this what business needs from me? Is this the most effective solution from a business standpoint? Don't be afraid of entirely new technologies: standardize as much as possible. Automate everything in your code editor chain of actions, or microservice creation process.
Aleksandr Zakharov
Passionate software engineer.