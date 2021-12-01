Search icon
or

The 9 Business Habits of Successful Software Developers by@xezzed

The 9 Business Habits of Successful Software Developers

A software developer shares the most important things he's learned over his four-year career in the software industry. For example: Business needs first. Is this what business needs from me? Is this the most effective solution from a business standpoint? Don't be afraid of entirely new technologies: standardize as much as possible. Automate everything in your code editor chain of actions, or microservice creation process.
Aleksandr Zakharov Hacker Noon profile picture

@xezzed
Aleksandr Zakharov

Passionate software engineer.

Tags

#career-development#habits-of-successful-developer#soft-skills#business#hackernoon-top-story#test-automation#how-to-get-promoted-as-a-dev#how-to-get-a-raise-as-a-dev
