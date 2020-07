The 59 Best Technology Journalism Stories Published in 2019

Here’s my compendium of the best tech reporting, writing, and commentary of 2019:

January

Facebook pays teens to install VPN that spies on them

https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/29/facebook-project-atlas/ Josh Constine, TechCrunch

I Gave a Bounty Hunter $300. Then He Located Our Phone

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/nepxbz/i-gave-a-bounty-hunter-300-dollars-located-phone-microbilt-zumigo-tmobile Joseph Cox, Motherboard (Vice)

Explainer: What is a quantum computer?

https://www.technologyreview.com/s/612844/what-is-quantum-computing/ Martin Giles, MIT Technology Review

February

The Trauma Floor: The secret lives of Facebook moderators in America

Illustrations: Corey Brickley, Photos: Jessica Chou

https://www.theverge.com/2019/2/25/18229714/cognizant-facebook-content-moderator-interviews-trauma-working-conditions-arizona Casey Newton, The VergeIllustrations: Corey Brickley, Photos: Jessica Chou

Russia to disconnect from the internet as part of a planned test

https://www.zdnet.com/article/russia-to-disconnect-from-the-internet-as-part-of-a-planned-test/ Catalin Cimpanu, ZDNet

When Kids Realize Their Whole Life Is Already Online

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2019/02/when-kids-realize-their-whole-life-already-online/582916/ Taylor Lorenz, The Atlantic

NASA’s Opportunity Rover Dies on Mars

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/02/13/science/opportunity-rover-mars-map.html Jonathan Corum, The New York Times

March

Myspace lost all the music its users uploaded between 2003 and 2015

https://boingboing.net/2019/03/17/facebook-is-next.html Cory Doctorow, Boing Boing

Silicon Valley’s inequality machine

https://techcrunch.com/2019/03/02/silicon-valleys-inequality-machine-anand-giridharadas/ Greg Epstein, TechCrunch (ExtraCrunch)

I Rode an E-Scooter as Far From Civilization as Its Batteries Could Take Me

Photos, Brandon Tauszik

https://gizmodo.com/i-rode-an-e-scooter-as-far-from-civilization-as-its-bat-1833434599 Joe Veix, GizmodoPhotos, Brandon Tauszik

Who Controls Diners’ Data? OpenTable Moves to Assert Control

https://www.wsj.com/articles/who-controls-diners-data-opentable-moves-to-assert-control-11552644121 Micah Maidenberg, The Wall Street Journal

As Mark Zuckerberg Tightens Grip on Facebook, 2 Top Deputies Leave

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/14/technology/facebook-chris-cox.html Mike Isaac, The New York Times

April

Facebook still tracks you after you deactivate account

https://www.cnet.com/news/facebook-is-still-tracking-you-after-you-deactivate-your-account/ Alfred Ng, CNET

15 Months of Fresh Hell Inside Facebook

https://www.wired.com/story/facebook-mark-zuckerberg-15-months-of-fresh-hell/ Nicholas Thompson and Fred Vogelstein, Wired

China’s hi-tech war on its Muslim minority

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2019/apr/11/china-hi-tech-war-on-muslim-minority-xinjiang-uighurs-surveillance-face-recognition Darren Byler, The Guardian

A Programmer Solved a 20-Year-Old, Forgotten Crypto Puzzle

https://www.wired.com/story/a-programmer-solved-a-20-year-old-forgotten-crypto-puzzle/ Daniel Oberhaus, Wired

May

Why I (Still) Love Tech: In Defense of a Difficult Industry

https://www.wired.com/story/why-we-love-tech-defense-difficult-industry/ Paul Ford, Wired

The Hidden Radicalism of Chris Hughes’s Call to Break Up Facebook

https://www.newyorker.com/tech/annals-of-technology/the-hidden-radicalism-of-chris-hughess-call-to-break-up-facebook Nathan Heller, The New Yorker

A year after GDPR, how is Ireland tackling the data giants?

https://www.siliconrepublic.com/enterprise/gdpr-ireland-dpc-investigations John Kennedy, Siliconrepublic

June

Bodies in Seats: At Facebook’s worst-performing content moderation site in North America, one contractor has died, and others say they fear for their lives

Illustrations: Corey Brickley, Photos: Amelia Holowaty Krales

https://www.theverge.com/2019/6/19/18681845/facebook-moderator-interviews-video-trauma-ptsd-cognizant-tampa Casey Newton The VergeIllustrations: Corey Brickley, Photos: Amelia Holowaty Krales

Three Years of Misery Inside Google, the Happiest Company in Tech

https://www.wired.com/story/inside-google-three-years-misery-happiest-company-tech/ Nitasha Tiku, Wired

Amazon’s helping police build a surveillance network with Ring doorbells

https://www.cnet.com/features/amazons-helping-police-build-a-surveillance-network-with-ring-doorbells/ Alfred Ng, CNET

YouTube looks to demonetization as punishment for major creators, but it doesn’t work

https://www.theverge.com/2019/6/25/18744246/youtube-demonetization-steven-crowder-patreon-advertising-merch Julia Alexander, The Verge

Aggression Detectors: The Unproven, Invasive Surveillance Technology Schools Are Using to Monitor Students

Photos: Adrienne Grunwald

https://features.propublica.org/aggression-detector/the-unproven-invasive-surveillance-technology-schools-are-using-to-monitor-students/ Jack Gillum and Jeff Kao, ProPublica and WiredPhotos: Adrienne Grunwald

July

Capital One Data Theft Impacts 106M People

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2019/07/capital-one-data-theft-impacts-106m-people/ Brian Krebs, KrebsonSecurity

The Tech Industry Is Building a Vast Digital Underclass

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/24/opinion/doordash-tipping.html Farhad Manjoo, The New York Times

My Frantic Life as a Cab-Dodging, Tip-Chasing Food App Deliveryman

Photos: Christopher Lee

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/21/nyregion/doordash-ubereats-food-app-delivery-bike.html Andy Newman, The New York TimesPhotos: Christopher Lee

What happens when a country’s entire adult population is hacked?

https://www.technologyreview.com/f/613973/what-happens-when-a-countrys-entire-adult-population-is-hacked/ Patrick Howell O’Neill, MIT Technology Review

How “stalkerware” apps are letting abusive partners spy on their victims

https://www.technologyreview.com/s/613915/stalkerware-apps-are-letting-abusive-partners-spy-on-their-victims/ Charlotte Jee, MIT Technology Review

My browser, the spy: How extensions slurped up browsing histories from 4M users

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/07/dataspii-inside-the-debacle-that-dished-private-data-from-apple-tesla-blue-origin-and-4m-people/ Dan Goodin, Ars Technica

How Cyberweapons Are Changing the Landscape of Modern Warfare

https://www.newyorker.com/tech/annals-of-technology/how-cyber-weapons-are-changing-the-landscape-of-modern-warfare Sue Halpern, The New Yorker

The Mechanical Turk: How a Chess-playing Hoax Inspired Real Computers

https://www.discovermagazine.com/technology/the-mechanical-turk-how-a-chess-playing-hoax-inspired-real-computers Jennifer Walter, Discover Magazine

August

WeWork Isn’t a Tech Company, It’s a Soap Opera

https://www.theverge.com/2019/8/15/20806366/we-company-wework-ipo-adam-neumann Elizabeth Lopatto, The Verge

Inside DeepMind’s epic mission to solve science’s trickiest problem

https://www.wired.co.uk/article/deepmind-protein-folding Greg Williams, Wired UK

Yelp swaps restaurant phone numbers with Grubhub’s to boost referral revenue

https://thehustle.co/yelp-grubhub-restaurant-controversy/ Wes Schlagenhauf, The Hustle

Python is eating the world: How one developer’s side project became the hottest programming language on the planet

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/python-is-eating-the-world-how-one-developers-side-project-became-the-hottest-programming-language-on-the-planet/ Nick Heath, TechRepublic

September

Google claims to have reached quantum supremacy

https://www.ft.com/content/b9bb4e54-dbc1-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17 Madhumita Murgla and Richard Waters, Financial Times

Revealed: How a secret Dutch mole aided the U.S.-Israeli Stuxnet cyberattack on Iran

https://news.yahoo.com/revealed-how-a-secret-dutch-mole-aided-the-us-israeli-stuxnet-cyber-attack-on-iran-160026018.html Kim Zetter and Huib Modderkolk, Yahoo News

He Who Must Not Be Tolerated

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/08/opinion/joichi-ito.html Kara Swisher, The New York Times

The Dark Side of Techno-Utopianism

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/09/30/the-dark-side-of-techno-utopianism Andrew Marantz, The New Yorker

Four Years in Startups

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/09/30/four-years-in-startups Anna Wiener, The New Yorker

October

All Hands On Deck

https://www.theverge.com/2019/10/1/20756701/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-leak-audio-ftc-antitrust-elizabeth-warren-tiktok-comments Casey Newton, The Verge

The Sum of Zuckerberg’s Fears

Turkish ISP Blocks Social Media Sites Near Syrian Border

Paris Martineau, Wired

https://www.wired.com/story/turkish-isp-blocks-social-media-syrian-border/ Paris Martineau, Wired

Bruce Schneier makes the case for “public interest technologists”

https://boingboing.net/2019/10/10/public-interest-at-scale.html Cory Doctorow, Boing Boing

The 2010s Broke Our Sense Of Time

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/katherinemiller/the-2010s-have-broken-our-sense-of-time Katherine Miller, Buzzfeed News

November

How the Iranian Government Shut Off the Internet

https://www.wired.com/story/iran-internet-shutoff/ Lily Hay Newman, Wired

Google’s ‘Project Nightingale’ Gathers Personal Health Data on Millions of Americans

https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-s-secret-project-nightingale-gathers-personal-health-data-on-millions-of-americans-11573496790 Rob Copeland, The Wall Street Journal

Open Source Code Will Survive the Apocalypse in an Arctic Cave

Images: Guy Martin

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-11-13/microsoft-apocalypse-proofs-open-source-code-in-an-arctic-cave Ashlee Vance, BloombergImages: Guy Martin

The Google Squeeze

https://stratechery.com/2019/the-google-squeeze/ Ben Thompson, Stratechery

The Architect of Modern Algorithms

Photos: Cody O’Loughlin

https://www.quantamagazine.org/barbara-liskov-is-the-architect-of-modern-algorithms-20191120/ Susan D’Agostino, Quanta MagazinePhotos: Cody O’Loughlin

Will the future of work be ethical?

https://techcrunch.com/2019/11/28/will-the-future-of-work-be-ethical/ Greg Epstein, TechCrunch (ExtraCrunch)

December

How to fight lies, tricks, and chaos online

Illustrations by Alex Castro /

https://www.theverge.com/2019/12/3/20980741/fake-news-facebook-twitter-misinformation-lies-fact-check-how-to-internet-guide Adi Robertson, The VergeIllustrations by Alex Castro /

New crypto-cracking record reached, with less help than usual from Moore’s Law

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/12/new-crypto-cracking-record-reached-with-less-help-than-usual-from-moores-law/ Dan Goodin, Ars Technica

Instagram still doesn’t age-check kids. That must change.

https://techcrunch.com/2019/12/03/instagram-age-limit/ Josh Constine, TechCrunch

Larry Page is the tech world’s Dr. Manhattan

https://www.theverge.com/interface/2019/12/4/20993633/larry-page-sergey-brin-quit-google-dr-manhattan-watchmen-strained-metaphor Casey Newton, The Verge

Emotional Baggage

Illustrations by Grayson Blackmon and Will Joel

https://www.theverge.com/2019/12/5/20995453/away-luggage-ceo-steph-korey-toxic-work-environment-travel-inclusion Zoe Schiffer, The VergeIllustrations by Grayson Blackmon and Will Joel

How Ring Transmits Fear to American Suburbs

Image: Hunter French

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/ywaa57/how-ring-transmits-fear-to-american-suburbs Caroline Haskins, Motherboard (Vice)Image: Hunter French

Twelve Million Phones, One Dataset, Zero Privacy

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/12/19/opinion/location-tracking-cell-phone.html Stuart A. Thompson and Charlie Warzel, The New York Times

