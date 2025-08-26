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The 5 Stages of LLM Systems: From Playground Hacks to Real Architecture

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byMaksim Nechaev@maxnechaev

Founder, Tech Lead, iOS Software developer

August 26th, 2025
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Maksim Nechaev@maxnechaev

Founder, Tech Lead, iOS Software developer

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machine-learning#prompt-engineering#llm-maturity#ai-agents#software-architecture#agent-action-chain#no-code#system-design#hackernoon-top-story

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