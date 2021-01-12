The 5 Best Video Games I Played in 2020

Hacker Noon's VP of Growth by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night
This Slogging post is about the 5 best video games of 2020 that helped me get through the year with my sanity in check.
2020 was a terrible year for many people around the world, but it was arguably one of the greatest years for the gaming industry. Since people were forced to stay indoors in many places, lifelong gamers could devote more time to their gaming passion and complete newbs started taking up gaming as a hobby.
We also saw major releases of Triple A titles we've been waiting many years for: The Last of Us: Part 2, Final Fantasy 7: Remake, and the infamous Cyberpunk 2077.
Since there is enough content about those games online, I'm purposefully not going to talk about the Triple A blockbusters in this article. Instead, I'm going to talk about the multiplayer games that helped me cope with the pandemic and keep in touch with friends, as well as some lesser-known titles I want to help bring awareness to.
These titles might not be new and might not even have been published in 2020, but they are all amazing and I suggest you give them a try.
This post was created in Slogging's official #self-posts channel, and has been edited for readability.
