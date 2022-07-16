There are plenty of great mystery games across all platforms that are just waiting to be played. The majority of the games on this list are available on Xbox Game Pass, and if they're not, they’re worth buying. Everything from supernatural mysteries to murder mysteries, this list has it all. So, here are the 5 best mystery games on Xbox right now. The Outer Wilds explores an alien universe that explores the most mysterious place of all, space. The Ace Attorney Trilogy contains the first three Ace Attorney games that chronicle the career of defense attorney Phoenix Wright.

Everyone loves a good mystery. But you know what’s better than reading or watching a mystery unfold? Being the one to unfold it yourself. That’s where video games come in. There are plenty of great mystery games across all platforms that are just waiting to be played. However, this time we are focusing specifically on Xbox.





The majority of the games on this list are available on Xbox Game Pass, and if they’re not, they’re worth buying. Everything from a supernatural mystery to some old-fashion murder mysteries, this list has it all. So, here are the 5 best mystery games on Xbox.

Best Mystery Games

Firewatch Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Oxenfree Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy The Outer Wilds

1. Firewatch

https://store.steampowered.com/app/383870/Firewatch/





Imagine this: you get a job as a fire lookout. Depending on whether you’re an outside person or not, that’s already scary enough. But it gets worse when unexplainable things start happening to you and the area you’re supposed to be looking out for. Random fires (that may or may not be accidental), things going missing, and the general feeling that someone is watching you.





Are these things connected? Well, that’s the mystery you have to uncover in Firewatch. Luckily, you’re not alone. Throughout the game, you will constantly be communicating with Delilah, a fellow lookout. Although you two are far away, she helps and guides you; not only with your new job but with the mystery as well. Firewatch is currently available on Xbox Game Pass.

2. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Killing someone for love or monetary gain is a common reason to commit murder. But what about murdering someone to escape from a living nightmare? That’s the dilemma 15 high school kids are faced with in Danganronpa. After they’re kidnapped, they’re forced to live inside this building with no contact from the outside world.





https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/danganronpa-trigger-happy-havoc-anniversary-edition/9n07t7tgp6jg





The only way to get free from this imprisonment is to murder someone and get away with it. So, it’s up to you to figure out who killed your classmates. Build relationships with people, investigate murders, and try to solve the bigger mystery: why all of this is happening in the first place. Danganronpa 1 and 2 are both currently available on Xbox Game Pass.

3. Oxenfree

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAhrOoNR4ng

Sticking with the topic of teenagers being put in an incredibly difficult situation, Oxenfree follows a friend group as they find themselves in the middle of a supernatural mystery. It begins when they go to an island for a party. Except this island has a mysterious past and secrets that become unraveled the more the game progresses. Things quickly become confusing, and you become latched to the story as you try to learn more about what is going on.





Strange frequencies, visions that can’t possibly be real, and a mystery that threatens the lives of everyone involved, Oxenfree is a great supernatural mystery game. What makes the game even more special is that there are consequences to your actions. Make a wrong choice and it could be devastating. There’s no guarantee of a happy ending. That’s why Oxenfree is one of the best mystery games available on Xbox.

4. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvFGSeYSHYY

If you’ve played Danganronpa and want more visual novels to consume, why not three more? This trilogy contains the first three Ace Attorney games that chronicle the career of defense attorney Phoenix Wright. In every case, Phoenix must defend someone who has all the cards stacked against them. The case seems unwinnable, but it’s your job to get your client off scot-free.





Phoenix Wright doesn’t go at it alone, he has a cast of supporting characters that lend a helping hand. His mentor, Mia, his assistant, Maya, and Detective Gumshoe all help by giving evidence, giving new perspectives, and offering up theories. The trilogy contains over 10 cases, and they take a while to get through. So, there’s plenty of bang for your buck.





The Ace Attorney Trilogy is not on Xbox Game Pass, but it seems like it’s constantly going on sale. If you don’t want to pay full price, one of these sales is around the corner.

5. The Outer Wilds

https://www.mobiusdigitalgames.com/outer-wilds.html





We’ve been to court, a strange island, and a boarded-up school. Now, let’s go to the most mysterious place of all, space. In The Outer Wilds, you play as an alien that explores its solar system. However, there is a catch. The universe resets every 22 minutes. Although that may seem frustrating, you keep all of your progression and knowledge every time it does.





https://www.mobiusdigitalgames.com/outer-wilds.html

The key to figuring out why this happens is through exploration. Travel to other planets and learn about an extinct race that used to live there to unlock the mystery of why time keeps resetting. If you die, the loop will start over.





The Outer Wilds manages to have a fresh take on the mystery genre by incorporating space, exploration, and time loops. That’s why it’s one of the best mystery games on Xbox. Plus, it’s available on Game Pass, so that’s a bonus.

More in Gaming:



