Batman made his first appearance in 1939. When you have a character who has been around for 80 years, they’re bound to change their appearance from time to time. So, it only makes sense for video games like Batman: Arkham Knight to take advantage of this and add different alternative costumes that players can pick and choose from. Some of these were hits, some of these were misses, and some were just okay. Let’s take a look at the 5 biggest hits (at least, in my opinion). Here are the 5 best batsuits from Batman: Arkham Knight. 5 Best Batsuits From Arkham Knight Batman v8.03\nBatman Inc.\nBatman Flashpoint\nBatman v Superman\nBatman Beyond Batman v8.03 Batman Inc. Batman Flashpoint Batman v Superman Batman Beyond 1. Batman v8.03 One of my favorites is the default one, the v8.03. We get this one early into the game, when Batman realizes he needs a little something extra, and his old costume just won’t do. It looks sleek, heavy, and the black looks amazing. This is definitely the best-looking default batsuit in the entire series. There are 2 other versions of this suit: the 8.04 and 8.05. The 8.04 stays perfectly pristine, so it doesn’t get any battle damage as the 8.03 does. Then there’s the 8.05. This one is similar, with the exception of the golden bat symbol on the chest. I’m not a fan of the golden bat symbol, and I actually like that the 8.03 can get damaged and cut up. It shows the toll that the night has taken on Batman. 2. Batman Inc. Some people like it when the batsuit is gray; others prefer it when it’s black. I like this one because it falls right in the middle. It looks like a dark gray, but from a different perspective, you can technically say that it’s a light black. What really makes the Batman Inc. suit one of my favorites, though, is the bat symbol on his chest. The yellow oval behind the black bat symbol makes it really striking, and it’s one of the first things your eyes notice. There are similar batsuits like the one from the 1989 movie that have a similar look. However, the Batman Inc. one has a better bat symbol and cowl. That’s why I put it above the 1989 one and above most other ones. 3. Batman Flashpoint The Batman Flashpoint suit is damn near perfect. The red accents all throughout it, such as in his pouches, eyes, and bat symbol, really make the whole thing stand out. Plus, having the body be gray with the cowl, gauntlets, and boots be completely black was such a great idea. The cherry on top, the thing that makes this costume stunning, is the double-handguns, one on each side. Like I said, damn near perfection. So, what don’t I like about it? My least favorite thing about it is the strange shoulder guards. Maybe if they were smaller and less pointy, I would be into it. Even better would be if they were completely gone. With all that said, though, this is still one of the best skins in the game. 4. Batman v Superman I said I like the Batman Inc. suit because it’s the perfect mix between black and gray. I like the Batman v Superman one for a completely different reason. This one is very clearly gray; there’s no mistaking it. There are others that are gray, like the First Appearance one, but there is something different about this particular one. It’s the fabric. I’m not sure how to describe it, but the fabric of the suit is unlike any other. It sort of looks like a type of Kevlar, which is completely different from the tights that some of the other costumes appear to be made out of. That, combined with the gigantic bat symbol, makes it look phenomenal. I’m a sucker for a good bat symbol, what can I say? 5. Batman Beyond This might be a hot take, but my all-time favorite batsuit in the Arkham Knight game is the Batman Beyond one. Don’t get me wrong, I love the others on this list, but this one is just on a completely different level. I really like the red accents and how mechanized the whole suit looks. It has a whole cyborg thing going on that I personally enjoy. There are some caveats to it, though, that I will admit to. The mouthpiece is a bit strange-looking. You have this whole futuristic costume, and it looks like the mouthpiece is just made out of cloth or something. Not a fan. The second biggest critique is that it looks nothing like the Batman Beyond suit from the animated show. I can understand and accept these two flaws, but that doesn’t bring down my enjoyment of the costume. In my opinion, the Batman Beyond suit is the best-looking one in Batman: Arkham Knight. You know what, I might have to replay the whole game again just to look at these cool skins. 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