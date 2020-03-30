The 36 Most Depended Upon NPM Packages

Search icon
1. lodash

Description: Lodash modular utilities.
Publisher: jdalton

2. react

Description: React is a JavaScriptlibrary for building user interfaces.
Publisher: acdlite

3. chalk

Description: Terminal string styling done right
Publishers: indresorhus

4. request

Description: Simplified HTTP request client.
Publisher: mikeal

5. commander

Description: The complete solution for node.js command-line programs
Publisher: abetomo

6. moment

Description: Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates
Publisher: marwahaha

7. express

Description: Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework
Publisher: dougwilson

8. react-dom

Description: React package for working with the DOM.
Publisheracdlite

9. prop-types

Description: Runtime type checking for React props and similar objects.
Publisherljharb

10. tslib

Description: Runtime library for TypeScript helper functions
Publishertypescript-bot

11. debug

Description: Small debugging utility
Publisherqix

12. fs-extra

Description: Fs-extra contains methods that aren't included in the vanilla Node.js fs package. Such as mkdir -p, cp -r, and rm -rf.
Publisher: ryanzim

13. axios

Description: Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
Publisher: emilyemorehouse

14. async

Description: Higher-order functions and common patterns for asynchronous code
Publisher: aearly

15. bluebird

Description: Full featured Promises/A+ implementation with exceptionally good performance
Publisher: esailija

16. uuid

Description: RFC4122 (v1, v4, and v5) UUIDs
Publisher: ctavan

17. vue

Description: Reactive, component-oriented view layer for modern web interfaces.
Publisher: yyx990803

18.classnames

Description: A simple utility for conditionally joining classNames together
Publisher: jedwatson

19. underscore

Description: JavaScript's functional programming helper library.
Publisher: jashkenas

20. core-js

Description: Standard library
Publisher: zloirock

21. inquirer

Description: A collection of common interactive command line user interfaces.
Publishers: boudrias

22. yargs

Description: Yargs the modern, pirate-themed, successor to optimist.
Publisher: oss-botpublished 

23. webpack

Description: Packs CommonJs/AMD modules for the browser. Allows to split your codebase into multiple bundles, which can be loaded on demand. Support loaders to preprocess files, i.e. json, jsx, es7, css, less, ... and your custom stuff.
Publisher: sokra

24. mkdirp

Description: Recursively mkdir, like `mkdir -p`
Publisher: isaacs

25. rxjs

Description: Reactive Extensions for modern JavaScript
Publisher: blesh

26. glob

Description: A little globber
Publisher: isaacs

27. body-parser

Description: Node.js body parsing middleware
Publisher: dougwilson

28. colors

Description: Get colors in your node.js console
Publisher: dabhp

29. jquery

Description: JavaScript library for DOM operations
Publisher: timmywil

30. dotenv

Description: Loads environment variables from .env file
Publisher: maxbeatty

31. minimist

Description: Parse argument options
Publisher: substack

32. typescript

Description: TypeScript is a language for application scale JavaScript development
Publisher: typescript-bot

33. babel-runtime

Description: Babel selfContained runtime
Publisher: hzoo

34. aws-sdk

Description: AWS SDK for JavaScript
Publisher: aws-sdk-bot

35. @types/node

Description: TypeScript definitions for Node.js
Publisher: types

36. semver

Description: The semantic version parser used by npm.
Publisher: isaacs

