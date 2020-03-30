The 36 Most Depended Upon NPM Packages

source, https://www.npmjs.com/browse/depended. The ordering and descriptors are coursey of npmjs.com.

Description: Lodash modular utilities.

Description: React is a JavaScriptlibrary for building user interfaces.

Description: Terminal string styling done right

Description: Simplified HTTP request client.

Description: The complete solution for node.js command-line programs

Description: Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates

Description: Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework

Description: React package for working with the DOM.

Description: Runtime type checking for React props and similar objects.

Description: Runtime library for TypeScript helper functions

Description: Small debugging utility

Description: Fs-extra contains methods that aren't included in the vanilla Node.js fs package. Such as mkdir -p, cp -r, and rm -rf.

Description: Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

Description: Higher-order functions and common patterns for asynchronous code

Description: Full featured Promises/A+ implementation with exceptionally good performance

Description: RFC4122 (v1, v4, and v5) UUIDs

Description: Reactive, component-oriented view layer for modern web interfaces.

Description: A simple utility for conditionally joining classNames together

Description: JavaScript's functional programming helper library.

Description: Standard library

Description: A collection of common interactive command line user interfaces.

Description: Yargs the modern, pirate-themed, successor to optimist.

Description: Packs CommonJs/AMD modules for the browser. Allows to split your codebase into multiple bundles, which can be loaded on demand. Support loaders to preprocess files, i.e. json, jsx, es7, css, less, ... and your custom stuff.

Description: Recursively mkdir, like `mkdir -p`

Description: Reactive Extensions for modern JavaScript

Description: A little globber

Description: Node.js body parsing middleware

Description: Get colors in your node.js console

Description: JavaScript library for DOM operations

Description: Loads environment variables from .env file

Description: Parse argument options

Description: TypeScript is a language for application scale JavaScript development

Description: Babel selfContained runtime

Description: AWS SDK for JavaScript

Description: TypeScript definitions for Node.js

Description: The semantic version parser used by npm.

