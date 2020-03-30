The 36 Most Depended Upon NPM Packages
Description: Lodash modular utilities.
Description: React is a JavaScriptlibrary for building user interfaces.
Description: Terminal string styling done right
Description: Simplified HTTP request client.
Description: The complete solution for node.js command-line programs
Description: Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates
Description: Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework
Description: React package for working with the DOM.
Description: Runtime type checking for React props and similar objects.
Description: Runtime library for TypeScript helper functions
Description: Small debugging utility
Description: Fs-extra contains methods that aren't included in the vanilla Node.js fs package. Such as mkdir -p, cp -r, and rm -rf.
Description: Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
Description: Higher-order functions and common patterns for asynchronous code
Description: Full featured Promises/A+ implementation with exceptionally good performance
Description: RFC4122 (v1, v4, and v5) UUIDs
Description: Reactive, component-oriented view layer for modern web interfaces.
Description: A simple utility for conditionally joining classNames together
Description: JavaScript's functional programming helper library.
Description: Standard library
Description: A collection of common interactive command line user interfaces.
Description: Yargs the modern, pirate-themed, successor to optimist.
Description: Packs CommonJs/AMD modules for the browser. Allows to split your codebase into multiple bundles, which can be loaded on demand. Support loaders to preprocess files, i.e. json, jsx, es7, css, less, ... and your custom stuff.
Description: Recursively mkdir, like `mkdir -p`
Description: Reactive Extensions for modern JavaScript
Description: A little globber
Description: Node.js body parsing middleware
Description: Get colors in your node.js console
Description: JavaScript library for DOM operations
Description: Loads environment variables from .env file
Description: Parse argument options
Description: TypeScript is a language for application scale JavaScript development
Description: Babel selfContained runtime
Description: AWS SDK for JavaScript
Description: TypeScript definitions for Node.js
Description: The semantic version parser used by npm.
