The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 3: Switch Constructs

Switch statements are available for creating branching logic, each offering distinct advantages based on readability and maintenance.
The switch statement selects and executes a specific section of code from a list of options known as switch sections. This selection is made by matching the switch expression with predefined patterns in the switch sections.
switch (fruit)
{
case "apple":
Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for apple.");
break;
case "banana":
Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for banana.");
break;
case "cherry":
Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for cherry.");
break;
}
To begin, create a static class file called “Switch.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.
static int employeeLevel = 200;
static string employeeName = "John Smith";
/// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// John Smith, Senior Associate
/// </summary>
public static void SwitchExample()
{
string title = "";
switch (employeeLevel)
{
case 100:
title = "Junior Associate";
break;
case 200:
title = "Senior Associate";
break;
case 300:
title = "Manager";
break;
case 400:
title = "Senior Manager";
break;
default:
title = "Associate";
break;
}
Console.WriteLine($"{employeeName}, {title}");
}
Execute the code from the main method as follows:
#region Day 3 - Switch Constructs
Switch.SwitchExample();
#endregion
// Console Output
John Smith, Senior Associate
Add another method into the same static class as shown below
/// <summary>
/// John Smith, Associate
/// </summary>
public static void ChangeSwitchLabelExample()
{
employeeLevel = 201;
SwitchExample();
}
Execute the code from the main method as follows:
#region Day 3 - Switch Constructs
Switch.ChangeSwitchLabelExample();
#endregion
// Console Output
John Smith, Associate
Add another method into the same static class as shown below
/// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// John Smith, Senior Associate
/// </summary>
public static void MultipleSwitchLabelExample()
{
int employeeLevel = 100;
string employeeName = "John Smith";
string title = "";
switch (employeeLevel)
{
case 100:
case 200:
title = "Senior Associate";
break;
case 300:
title = "Manager";
break;
case 400:
title = "Senior Manager";
break;
default:
title = "Associate";
break;
}
Console.WriteLine($"{employeeName}, {title}");
}
Execute the code from the main method as follows:
#region Day 3 - Switch Constructs
Switch.MultipleSwitchLabelExample();
#endregion
// Console Output
John Smith, Senior Associate
