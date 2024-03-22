The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 3: Switch Constructs





Switch statements are available for creating branching logic, each offering distinct advantages based on readability and maintenance.

Learning Objective(s)

Utilize the switch-case construct to compare a variable or expression with multiple potential outcomes.

Prerequisites for Developers

Utilizing the if-else construct to incorporate branching logic.

Handling variables, employing string interpolation, and displaying output.

Getting Started with Switch Constructs

What is a switch statement?

The switch statement selects and executes a specific section of code from a list of options known as switch sections. This selection is made by matching the switch expression with predefined patterns in the switch sections.

Basic Example

switch (fruit) { case "apple": Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for apple."); break; case "banana": Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for banana."); break; case "cherry": Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for cherry."); break; }

Basic Switch Example

To begin, create a static class file called “Switch.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.

static int employeeLevel = 200; static string employeeName = "John Smith"; /// <summary> /// Outputs /// John Smith, Senior Associate /// </summary> public static void SwitchExample() { string title = ""; switch (employeeLevel) { case 100: title = "Junior Associate"; break; case 200: title = "Senior Associate"; break; case 300: title = "Manager"; break; case 400: title = "Senior Manager"; break; default: title = "Associate"; break; } Console.WriteLine($"{employeeName}, {title}"); }





Execute the code from the main method as follows:

#region Day 3 - Switch Constructs Switch.SwitchExample(); #endregion

Console Output

// Console Output John Smith, Senior Associate

Change Switch Label

Add another method into the same static class as shown below

static int employeeLevel = 200; static string employeeName = "John Smith"; public static void SwitchExample() { string title = ""; switch (employeeLevel) { case 100: title = "Junior Associate"; break; case 200: title = "Senior Associate"; break; case 300: title = "Manager"; break; case 400: title = "Senior Manager"; break; default: title = "Associate"; break; } Console.WriteLine($"{employeeName}, {title}"); } /// <summary> /// John Smith, Associate /// </summary> public static void ChangeSwitchLabelExample() { employeeLevel = 201; SwitchExample(); }





Execute the code from the main method as follows:

#region Day 3 - Switch Constructs Switch.ChangeSwitchLabelExample(); #endregion

Console Output

// Console Output John Smith, Associate

Multiple Switch Labels

Add another method into the same static class as shown below

/// <summary> /// Outputs /// John Smith, Senior Associate /// </summary> public static void MultipleSwitchLabelExample() { int employeeLevel = 100; string employeeName = "John Smith"; string title = ""; switch (employeeLevel) { case 100: case 200: title = "Senior Associate"; break; case 300: title = "Manager"; break; case 400: title = "Senior Manager"; break; default: title = "Associate"; break; } Console.WriteLine($"{employeeName}, {title}"); }





Execute the code from the main method as follows:

#region Day 3 - Switch Constructs Switch.MultipleSwitchLabelExample(); #endregion

Console Output

// Console Output John Smith, Senior Associate





Complete Code on GitHub: GitHub — ssukhpinder/30DayChallenge.Net

