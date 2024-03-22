Search icon
    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 3: Switch Constructs

    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 3: Switch Constructs

    by Sukhpinder Singh
March 22nd, 2024
    The switch statement selects and executes a specific section of code from a list of options known as switch sections. This selection is made by matching the switch expression with predefined patterns. To begin, create a static class file called “Switch.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.
    Switch statements are available for creating branching logic, each offering distinct advantages based on readability and maintenance.

    Learning Objective(s)

    • Utilize the switch-case construct to compare a variable or expression with multiple potential outcomes.

    Prerequisites for Developers

    • Utilizing the if-else construct to incorporate branching logic.
    • Handling variables, employing string interpolation, and displaying output.

    Getting Started with Switch Constructs

    What is a switch statement?

    The switch statement selects and executes a specific section of code from a list of options known as switch sections. This selection is made by matching the switch expression with predefined patterns in the switch sections.

    Basic Example

    switch (fruit)
{
    case "apple":
        Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for apple.");
        break;

    case "banana":
        Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for banana.");
        break;

    case "cherry":
        Console.WriteLine($"App will display information for cherry.");
        break;
}

    Basic Switch Example

    To begin, create a static class file called “Switch.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.

    static int employeeLevel = 200;
static string employeeName = "John Smith";

/// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// John Smith, Senior Associate
/// </summary>
public static void SwitchExample()
{
    string title = "";

    switch (employeeLevel)
    {
        case 100:
            title = "Junior Associate";
            break;
        case 200:
            title = "Senior Associate";
            break;
        case 300:
            title = "Manager";
            break;
        case 400:
            title = "Senior Manager";
            break;
        default:
            title = "Associate";
            break;
    }

    Console.WriteLine($"{employeeName}, {title}");
}


    Execute the code from the main method as follows:

    #region Day 3 - Switch Constructs

Switch.SwitchExample();

#endregion

    Console Output

    // Console Output
John Smith, Senior Associate

    Change Switch Label

    Add another method into the same static class as shown below

    static int employeeLevel = 200;
static string employeeName = "John Smith";

public static void SwitchExample()
{
    string title = "";

    switch (employeeLevel)
    {
        case 100:
            title = "Junior Associate";
            break;
        case 200:
            title = "Senior Associate";
            break;
        case 300:
            title = "Manager";
            break;
        case 400:
            title = "Senior Manager";
            break;
        default:
            title = "Associate";
            break;
    }

    Console.WriteLine($"{employeeName}, {title}");
}

/// <summary>
/// John Smith, Associate
/// </summary>
public static void ChangeSwitchLabelExample()
{
    employeeLevel = 201;
    SwitchExample();
}


    Execute the code from the main method as follows:

    #region Day 3 - Switch Constructs

Switch.ChangeSwitchLabelExample();

#endregion

    Console Output

    // Console Output
John Smith, Associate

    Multiple Switch Labels

    Add another method into the same static class as shown below

        /// <summary>
    /// Outputs
    /// John Smith, Senior Associate
    /// </summary>
    public static void MultipleSwitchLabelExample()
    {
        int employeeLevel = 100;
        string employeeName = "John Smith";
    
        string title = "";
    
        switch (employeeLevel)
        {
            case 100:
            case 200:
                title = "Senior Associate";
                break;
            case 300:
                title = "Manager";
                break;
            case 400:
                title = "Senior Manager";
                break;
            default:
                title = "Associate";
                break;
        }
    
        Console.WriteLine($"{employeeName}, {title}");
    }


    Execute the code from the main method as follows:

        #region Day 3 - Switch Constructs
    
    Switch.MultipleSwitchLabelExample();
    
    #endregion

    Console Output

        // Console Output
    John Smith, Senior Associate


    Complete Code on GitHub: GitHub — ssukhpinder/30DayChallenge.Net

