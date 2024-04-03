Search icon
    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 15: Lazy Initialization
    159 reads

    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 15: Lazy Initialization

    by Sukhpinder Singh
April 3rd, 2024
    Developers often make objects instantiated as soon as the application starts or when a class is instantiated, regardless of whether they are immediately needed or not. The.Net makes it easier to implement using Lazy<T> syntax and also safe. To unlock the full potential of your.Net Application, it's essential to familiarize yourself with the Lazy <T> class.
    To unlock the full potential of your .Net Application, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the Lazy<T> class.

    Introduction

    To enhance the power of the .Net Application, make use of the Lazy<T> class to pause the instantiation of class until the object is needed.

    Learning Objectives

    • A common mistake of developers
    • How to use Lazy<T> class

    Prerequisites for Developers

    • A basic understanding of C# language.

    Getting Started

    Developers common mistake

    Developers often make objects instantiated as soon as the application starts or when a class is instantiated, regardless of whether they are immediately needed or not.

        // Initializing expensive resources upfront
    private readonly ExpensiveObject _expensiveObject = new ExpensiveObject();
    public ExpensiveObject ExpensiveObject => _expensiveObject;

    The _expensiveObject can lead to wasted resources and reduced performance, especially if the ExpensiveObject is not used immediately or ever during the application's lifecycle.

    Efficient Method

    The syntax for utilizing Lazy<T> is as follows:

        // Using Lazy<T> to initialize resources only when needed
    private readonly Lazy<ExpensiveObject> _expensiveObject = new Lazy<ExpensiveObject>();
    public ExpensiveObject ExpensiveObject => _expensiveObject.Value;

    The approach shifted to instantiate an object only when it needed. The .Net makes it easier to implement using Lazy<T> syntax and also safe.

    Complete Example

    First, let’s define an ExpensiveResource class that simulates a delay

        using System;
    using System.Threading;
    
    class ExpensiveResource
    {
        public ExpensiveResource()
        {
            Console.WriteLine("Initializing expensive resource... This might take a while.");
            // Simulating expensive initialization with a delay
            Thread.Sleep(2000); // Delay for 2 seconds
            Console.WriteLine("Expensive resource initialized!");
        }
    
        public void UseResource()
        {
            Console.WriteLine("Using the expensive resource.");
        }
    }

    Now, let’s create the main part of the application, where Lazy<T> is used to initialize the ExpensiveResource lazily.

        using System;
    
    class Program
    {
        private static Lazy<ExpensiveResource> _lazyExpensiveResource = new Lazy<ExpensiveResource>();
    
        static void Main(string[] args)
        {
            Console.WriteLine("Application started.");
            Console.WriteLine("Press any key to use the expensive resource...");
            Console.ReadKey();
    
            // Accessing the Value property of _lazyExpensiveResource for the first time triggers the initialization.
            _lazyExpensiveResource.Value.UseResource();
    
            Console.WriteLine("Press any key to exit...");
            Console.ReadKey();
        }
    }

    Benefits of Using Lazy<T>

    • Improved Performance
    • Thread Safety

    Complete Code on GitHub

    Complete Code on GitHub

