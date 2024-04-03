The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 15: Lazy Initialization

To unlock the full potential of your .Net Application, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the Lazy<T> class.

Introduction

To enhance the power of the .Net Application, make use of the Lazy<T> class to pause the instantiation of class until the object is needed.

Learning Objectives

A common mistake of developers

How to use Lazy<T> class

Prerequisites for Developers

A basic understanding of C# language.

Getting Started

Developers common mistake

Developers often make objects instantiated as soon as the application starts or when a class is instantiated, regardless of whether they are immediately needed or not.

// Initializing expensive resources upfront private readonly ExpensiveObject _expensiveObject = new ExpensiveObject(); public ExpensiveObject ExpensiveObject => _expensiveObject;

The _expensiveObject can lead to wasted resources and reduced performance, especially if the ExpensiveObject is not used immediately or ever during the application's lifecycle.

Efficient Method

The syntax for utilizing Lazy<T> is as follows:

// Using Lazy<T> to initialize resources only when needed private readonly Lazy<ExpensiveObject> _expensiveObject = new Lazy<ExpensiveObject>(); public ExpensiveObject ExpensiveObject => _expensiveObject.Value;

The approach shifted to instantiate an object only when it needed. The .Net makes it easier to implement using Lazy<T> syntax and also safe.

Complete Example

First, let’s define an ExpensiveResource class that simulates a delay

using System; using System.Threading; class ExpensiveResource { public ExpensiveResource() { Console.WriteLine("Initializing expensive resource... This might take a while."); // Simulating expensive initialization with a delay Thread.Sleep(2000); // Delay for 2 seconds Console.WriteLine("Expensive resource initialized!"); } public void UseResource() { Console.WriteLine("Using the expensive resource."); } }

Now, let’s create the main part of the application, where Lazy<T> is used to initialize the ExpensiveResource lazily.

using System; class Program { private static Lazy<ExpensiveResource> _lazyExpensiveResource = new Lazy<ExpensiveResource>(); static void Main(string[] args) { Console.WriteLine("Application started."); Console.WriteLine("Press any key to use the expensive resource..."); Console.ReadKey(); // Accessing the Value property of _lazyExpensiveResource for the first time triggers the initialization. _lazyExpensiveResource.Value.UseResource(); Console.WriteLine("Press any key to exit..."); Console.ReadKey(); } }

Benefits of Using Lazy<T>

Improved Performance

Thread Safety

Complete Code on GitHub

