Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 14: Limit Concurrent Async Operationsby@ssukhpinder
    211 reads

    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 14: Limit Concurrent Async Operations

    by Sukhpinder Singh3mApril 2nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The article highlights the importance of limiting the concurrent asynchronous operations which in turn improves performance. Prerequisites for Developers include basic understanding of C# programming language and understanding of asynchronous programming using await. The article can be found on GitHub and can be downloaded from: http://www.gitHub.com/uk/sshpinder/30DayChallenge/Main.php.
    featured image - The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 14: Limit Concurrent Async Operations
    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item
    1-item
    2-item
    3-item

    Introduction

    The article highlights the importance of limiting the concurrent asynchronous operations, which in turn improves performance.

    Learning Objectives

    • The common mistake all developers do
    • How to use limit concurrent async operations
    • Best Practices

    Prerequisites for Developers

    • Basic understanding of C# programming language
    • Basic understanding of asynchronous programming using async await

    Getting Started

    The common mistake all developers do

    Consider an example where the user wants to load data asynchronously within a method, and it highlights the common mistake developers make.

    (async item => await ProcessItem(item));
/// <summary>
/// Old approach with classic async await 
/// </summary>
/// <returns></returns>
public async static Task OldApproach(List<string> items)
{
    var tasks = items.Select(async item => await ProcessItem(item));
    await Task.WhenAll(tasks);
}

    The approach may look clean and simple, but it initiates tasks for each item in the collection concurrently. This can cause system strain under heavy List<string> items, which will produce poor application performance.

    Optimized approach with Concurrency Limit

    Let’s transform the above method using SemaphoreSlim to limit the number of concurrent asynchronous operations. The following code snippet demonstrates the more refined approach.

    /// <summary>
/// Optimized approach with limit concurrency
/// </summary>
/// <returns></returns>
public static async Task OptimizedApproachAsync(List<string> items, int maxConcurrency = 10)
{
    using (var semaphore = new SemaphoreSlim(maxConcurrency))
    {
        var tasks = items.Select(async item =>
        {
            await semaphore.WaitAsync(); // Limit concurrency by waiting for the semaphore.
            try
            {
                await ProcessItem(item);
            }
            finally
            {
                semaphore.Release(); // Release the semaphore to allow other operations.
            }
        });

        await Task.WhenAll(tasks);
    }
}

    The aforementioned code prevents the system from being choked by too many concurrent tasks.

    Best Practices

    Please find below the best practices

    Limit Concurrency

    To balance system load and resources, it is recommended to use SemaphoreSlim

    Avoid Blocking Calls

    Avoid using .Result or .Wait(), as they can lead to deadlocks and degrade performance.

    Async all the way

    Avoid mixing async and sync code. Ensure all methods are async from top to bottom to prevent deadlock and make optimal use of resources.

    Conclusion

    Asynchronous programming in C# involves more than just understanding the async and await keywords; it requires more features like concurrency, resource utilization, and code structure

    Complete Code on GitHub

    GitHub — ssukhpinder/30DayChallenge.Net

    C# Programming🚀

    Thank you for being a part of the C# community! Before you leave:

    If you’ve made it this far, please show your appreciation with a clap and follow the author! 👏️️

    Follow us: X | LinkedIn | Dev.to | Hashnode | Newsletter | Tumblr

    Visit our other platforms: GitHub | Instagram | Tiktok | Quora | Daily.dev

    More content at C# Programming

    Also published here.

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture
    Sukhpinder Singh@ssukhpinder
    Programmer by heart | C# | Python | .Net Core | Xamarin | Angular | AWS
    Read my storiesC# Programming

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #dotnet #coding #programming #csharp #csharp-tutorial #software-development #newbie #beginners-programing-guide

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    Coffee-web
    Unsafe

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    EF Core Migrations: A Step-by-Step Guide to Get Started
    by ssukhpinder
    Jan 20, 1970
    #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    11 Key Design Patterns: An Essential Guide
    by ssukhpinder
    Jan 20, 1970
    #design-patterns
    Article Thumbnail
    Creating a SendFox Newsletter Signup Form in Next.js: A Tutorial
    by horosin
    Jan 20, 1970
    #next.js
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Smell 268 - Ternary Metaprogramming
    by mcsee
    Jan 20, 1970
    #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How Internal Developer Platforms Are Empowering Developers?
    by mariusz_michalowski
    Jan 20, 1970
    #developers
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas