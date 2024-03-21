The 30-Day .NET Challenge, Day 1: Boolean Expressions

Dive in to master Boolean expressions for precise C# coding, ensuring your apps handle user data flawlessly!
The article discusses the foundational aspects of decision logic in C# programming, focusing on Boolean expressions, operators, and their importance for developers working on C# applications dealing with customer data and user inputs.
if-else constructs for conditional statements.
An expression in programming combines values, operators, and methods to produce a single result. In C#, expressions are used within statements, such as “if” statements, to make decisions based on
true or
false outcomes. Boolean expressions, which return
true or
false, are pivotal for directing code execution and determining which code blocks to run. Developers select operators like equality
(==) within Boolean expressions to compare values and guide program flow based on specific conditions and logic.
To begin, create a static class file called “
Expressions.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.
public static class Expressions
{
/// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// True
/// False
/// False
/// True
/// </summary>
public static void CheckEqualityOperator()
{
Console.WriteLine("a" == "a");
Console.WriteLine("a" == "A");
Console.WriteLine(1 == 2);
string myValue = "a";
Console.WriteLine(myValue == "a");
}
}
Execute the code from the main method as follows
#region Day 1 - Expressions
using _30DayChallenge.Net.Day1;
Expressions.CheckEqualityOperator();
#endregion
// Console Output
True
False
False
True
We can improve the comparison for string equality by utilizing the string’s inherent helper functionalities. It may seem unexpected that the line
Console.WriteLine("a" == "A"); returns false. Remember, string comparisons are case-sensitive.
Let’s explore another scenario:
Console.WriteLine("a" == "a ");
In this example, a space is added at the end of one string. Consequently, this expression also yields false.
Enhance the previous equality check by applying these helper methods to both values, as demonstrated in the following code snippet:
/// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// True
/// </summary>
public static void CheckEqualityBuiltInMethods() {
string value1 = " a";
string value2 = "A ";
Console.WriteLine(value1.Trim().ToLower() == value2.Trim().ToLower());
}
Execute the code from the main method as follows
#region Day 1 - Expressions
using _30DayChallenge.Net.Day1;
Expressions.CheckEqualityBuiltInMethods();
#endregion
// Console Output
True
The inequality operator’s result is the reverse of what the equality operator yielded.
Add another function to the
Expressions.cs class as follows
/// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// False
/// True
/// True
/// False
/// </summary>
public static void CheckInEqualityOperator()
{
Console.WriteLine("a" != "a");
Console.WriteLine("a" != "A");
Console.WriteLine(1 != 2);
string myValue = "a";
Console.WriteLine(myValue != "a");
}
Execute the code from the main method as follows
#region Day 1 - Expressions
using _30DayChallenge.Net.Day1;
Expressions.CheckInEqualityOperator();
#endregion
// Console Output
False
True
True
False
For numeric comparisons, utilize operators such as:
Greater than (>)
Less than (<)
Greater than or equal to (>=)
Less than or equal to (<=)
Add another function to the
Expressions.cs class as follows
/// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// False
/// True
/// True
/// True
/// </summary>
public static void CheckComparisonOperator()
{
Console.WriteLine(1 > 2);
Console.WriteLine(1 < 2);
Console.WriteLine(1 >= 1);
Console.WriteLine(1 <= 1);
}
Execute the code from the main method as follows
#region Day 1 - Expressions
using _30DayChallenge.Net.Day1;
Expressions.CheckComparisonOperator();
#endregion
// Console Output
False
True
True
True
Certain methods in programming return a Boolean value (
true or
false). In this exercise, utilize a built-in method from the
String class to check if a larger string contains a specific word or phrase.
Add another function to the
Expressions.cs class as follows
/// <summary>
/// Check if method contains a substring
/// </summary>
public static void CheckBooleanMethods()
{
string pangram = "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.";
Console.WriteLine(pangram.Contains("fox"));
Console.WriteLine(pangram.Contains("cow"));
}
Execute the code from the main method as follows
#region Day 1 - Expressions
using _30DayChallenge.Net.Day1;
Expressions.CheckBooleanMethods();
#endregion
// Console Output
True
False
