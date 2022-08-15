The 10 Best HTML Editors Website Designers, Developers Should Know About

new story 0 Having a website for your business or organization is mandatory if you want to compete with others for people’s attention. HTML editors can help you improve your efficiency and workflow. Froala Editor is a WYSIWYG rich-text editor for modern browsers, websites, web apps, and mobile apps. Adobe Dreamweaver CC code editor handles CSS, PHP, XHTML, JSP, JavaScript, and XML. It is compatible with both PC and Mac platforms and comes with remarkable coding assistance via coding assistance.

@ froalalabs Froala Labs The Next Generation WYSIWYG HTML editor which is easy to integrate for developers

In today’s online world, having a website for your business or organization is mandatory if you want to compete with others for people’s attention.

The simple fact is there are more than 1 billion websites online — whether you have a fascinating product or service to market, the information your website presents is your leading edge when it comes to getting noticed by prospective customers.

How you organize and express that information is how your customers learn about who you are and understand your services.

Most importantly, the only way to ensure they get the right message is to send it by designing a creative and attractive website.

Are there Similar Tools to an HTML Editor?

Using an HTML editor is essential if you want to create a good-looking, functional website no matter what you’re trying to do. It doesn’t matter if you are trying to promote your product, offer information about your business or service, or achieve something else entirely.

If you’re developing a product, service, or startup that relies on a website to generate leads, signups, or sales, you’ll need a Powerful HTML Editor to build your site.

For example, you could get one that lets you compose or copy the text in the left editor and see directly usable HTML code in the right window.

Such an editor allows developers who enjoy writing code to simply paste the HTML into the right editor and see the text output in the left editor.

If you’re looking for easy-to-use HTML Editor options, you’ve come to the right place! HTML editors can help you improve your efficiency and workflow.

They will also help you produce applications or a beautiful, mobile-friendly website!

Overview

You might have heard of HTML or WYSIWYG editors or any page builder in one form or another. All these tools allow you to visually organize your website's content and build it how you want it to look.

No need to code at all—just connect the dots by dragging and dropping these elements into your website.

Whatever your use case, we have compiled a list of the best HTML editors for creating responsive desktop and mobile-friendly websites.

So let’s check them out!

1. Froala

The Froala Editor is a lightweight, CSS-based WYSIWYG HTML editor packed with various features. It offers users a few exciting features that make it stand out.

These features include tracking changes, browser compatibility, customization options, a robust API, high performance, and markdown support.

In addition, Froala has paste from Excel or Word, autosave, real-time collaboration, a page builder, and design blocks on the fly. These are some advanced features that are rare in most WYSIWYG editors.

Froala is a WYSIWYG rich-text editor for modern browsers, websites, web apps, and mobile apps.

Aside from its rich-text editing features, its real-time collaborative editing features make it a popular choice among development teams, especially remote ones.

Thanks to detailed documentation, powerful framework plugins, and many examples, Froala seamlessly integrates with most existing technological infrastructures.

Finally, the rich-text editor—which initializes in 40 milliseconds—provides an outstanding editing experience on any application.

The Froala Editor is a WYSIWYG editor that allows you to build robust and responsive websites with visual ease. Froala has also been tried and tested for countless projects.

Froala is a popular choice for those looking for a robust yet clean WYSIWYG editor, from freelance developers to tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Samsung.

It aims to help developers and designers make beautiful things that they and their clients will love.

2. Adobe Dreamweaver CC

The Adobe Dreamweaver CC code editor handles CSS, PHP, XHTML, JSP, JavaScript, and XML. Dreamweaver CC offers a fluid grid layout that allows you to preview and fix various screen compatibility issues.

The software is compatible with both PC and Mac platforms. With the powerful Live View feature, you can easily edit HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code sources.

The software also comes with other remarkable features. These include coding assistance via code hints and error checking, a live-view monitor so that you can see your changes as they happen, and a high-performance native code editor with support for CSS and JavaScript.

Finally, you get direct access to the Adobe Exchange panel to discover, try, buy, and share new Adobe software extensions.

Adobe’s Dreamweaver CC is one of the apps in Adobe Creative Cloud, a suite of design and video editing software available to monthly or annual subscribers.

3. Summernote

Next up, Summernote is a simple WYSIWYG editor that loads with Bootstrap or jQuery. Once you configure it correctly, your Summernote rich-text editor includes buttons for adding images, links, videos, and tables.

You can also change font types, sizes, colors, and formatting. In addition, you can customize and extend this editor with plugins to provide extra functionality.

This includes spell checkers, BBCode syntax highlighting, Google Analytics plugins, polls/voting forms, and more.

Summernote is an online rich-text editor that gives you precise control over how your text looks and behaves.

Simply double-click on a word or highlight it and click on any of the buttons that appear to modify your markups with tag-style attributes.

4. CoffeeCup HTML Editor

CoffeeCup HTML Editor is a feature-rich editor for creating websites quickly. With this editor, you get intuitive tools that help you format your code.

You also get specialized elements like code completion, which automatically suggests tags as you type. This ensures that your code is always clean and consistent.

The site-management tools in this HTML editor give you new ways to control the sites you build.

For instance, you get components that allow you to save an element such as a header or footer and reuse it instantly across all pages on your site.

This way, you only have to edit those elements once to update instantly across all pages.

Next, CoffeeCup HTML Editor features live editing options to see how your page changes as you work. Use the split-screen option to display the HTML code on one side and the live preview of your page on the other.

You can also use the external browser option to display your page in another window or on a second monitor for the ultimate viewing convenience.

5. CKEditor

CKEditor is a modern WYSIWYG rich-text editor with all the necessary features for a powerful publishing platform.

It streamlines HTML editing and brings it on par with what users of desktop publishing applications have experienced for years.

CKEditor is a full-featured HTML text editor written in JavaScript. It focuses on web standards, performance, and usability.

It’s an excellent starting point for almost anything you need.

When it comes to your configuration options, the sky is the limit. This is due to a plugin-based architecture that brings powerful content-processing features​ to the web.

Developers looking for an HTML editor shouldn’t overlook what CKEditor offers. Instead, the program is easy to learn with a clean and simple interface and comes with an API for those who want expanded features.

6. Editor.js

Editor.js is an open-source editor that gives you the freedom to edit your content without being limited by the “canned” blocks of a typical WYSIWYG editor.

It allows you to create blocks and then add them to other parts of your text or even different pages you’re designing. Selecting a block in the editor shows you options for text formatting and inline styles.

Editor.js is a lightweight, user-configurable text editor. Thanks to its application programming interface (API), it is extensible and pluggable. It also returns clean data in the JSON output format.

7. TinyMCE

TinyMCE is tiny. It’s powerful too. TinyMCE is the rich-text editor behind many products, including Evernote. But according to, its goal is to help other developers build beautiful web content solutions.

Easy to integrate, deploy, and customize, TinyMCE is the most popular open-source rich-text editor on the web. It has a thriving community of developers behind it.

Millions of people use TinyMCE daily on websites and never even know it. The setup allows it to incorporate frameworks such as Angular, React, and Vue. This version of TinyMCE uses jQuery (1.9) underneath for modern browsers and IE8 support.

TinyMCE provides a friendly interface for users to create and edit content easily. With TinyMCE, you can simply drop it into your app for immediate use in your application.

You can also customize the instance with plugins, scripts, and more. There are no complex configuration files—just load it up and start using the rich-text editor.

8. Bubble

With a robust point-and-click editor and visual design canvas, you can build and customize your web applications and workflows on Bubble—whether they’re simple prototypes, sophisticated SaaS products, or entire marketplaces.

The bubble is ideal for creating quickly without requiring a developer. It is also perfect for launching fully functional web applications in a fraction of the time it would take to build them from scratch.

Bubble’s simple user interface makes it possible for non-developers to build and customize an application, whether for a small business or a workgroup.

The timeline view helps business owners keep track of important events. Finally, its drag-and-drop functionality allows you to customize processes, so they meet your needs quickly.

For those who want an easy-to-use, user-friendly application for creating and executing basic logic, Bubble is a good choice.

With built-in integration to standard services like Facebook, Google Analytics, and Stripe, it’s a great way to get started with workflow and logic.

9. Quill

Quill is a free, open-source WYSIWYG editor focusing on extensions and customization. Thanks to its modular architecture and expressive API, you can start with the Quill core.

After that, you can customize its modules or add your extensions as needed. Quill supports any custom content or format. For example, you can easily add embedded slide decks, interactive checklists, 3-D models, and more to your Quill-hosted pages.

Quill is a simple-to-use, browser-based WYSIWYG editor for creating rich content for documents, presentations, and other HTML output.

Quill’s architecture supports extensibility like third-party JQuery-powered plugins, which can be declaratively added to the editor and configured through our API. With dozens of plugins available, you can create custom content and formats for your project’s needs.

The Quill editor supports rich and interactive content, making it an excellent choice for individual projects or, more significantly, enterprise deployments.

In addition, its user-friendly interface provides the full power of the Drupal CMS platform while still being very easy to use.

10. Setka Editor

Build beautiful, feature-rich layouts with this powerful WYSIWYG tool. Setka Editor makes adding text, images, embedded video, and more to your layout fast and easy.

Setka is channel-agnostic, so you can use the same design to power any platform, including mobile and tablet apps.

Collaborate with remote teams using high-fidelity real-time editing and deep integration with Slack or other team chat tools.

The Setka Editor is a no-code WYSIWYG content design editor built for efficient implementation and change management.

Modern websites are often designed and managed by remote teams with little formal design training.

Wrap Up

We hope our article sheds light on which are the best HTML editors for beginner and advanced users looking to create exciting websites. While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, some editors may be more suitable than others.

Depending on your specific needs, one HTML editor might be better than another. For example, if you are building a simple landing page, you may want something like Dreamweaver that is easy to use and enables quick changes.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to build more complex pages with many widgets and elements, you may want something with more advanced functionality, like Froala.

When looking for an editor, ensure all your features are accounted for, including usability and flexibility.

And as always, test it out yourself — no one will judge its capabilities better than you, the creator. So if one satisfies all of your needs, then go ahead and download it today and get started!

So Many HTML Editors Out There!

HTML editing can be tricky without the right mix of features. To determine which WYSIWYG editor is right for you, consider your target audience and the essential features for your project.

After all, these WYSIWYG HTML editor options will ultimately streamline your workflow and improve the content-creation process efficiency.

So, for example, handling text to clients or team members to edit will no longer be a painful chore!

Takeaway

Before you start creating a website for your SaaS product, make sure to choose the right HTML editor. WYSIWYG stands for “what you see is what you get,” which means that when your team member clicks “publish,” the changes they make display precisely as they intended.

WYSIWYG editors on the market today range from collaboration features to mini-CMS systems that clients and team members can edit.

Regardless of the specific features you choose, what matters most is whether or not the WYSIWYG HTML editor makes your content development process more accessible and more collaborative.

By handing over control to clients or other team members, you will free up time and energy to work on other priorities.

0